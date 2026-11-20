…Bans movement of timber after 7pm

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Government has ordered the immediate removal and impoundment of timber stockpiled along roadsides across the 18 local government areas of the state following a fatal road accident that claimed three lives.

The directive also prohibits the movement of logs after 7pm, with the government warning that vehicles found violating the restriction would be impounded alongside their cargo.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Forestry, Bidemi Joshua Obayangban, announced the measures following the death of three persons in an auto crash at Ominla, along the Okitipupa–Ore Road.

Obayangban blamed the accident on the illegal stockpiling of timber along major roads, which he said narrowed roadways and obstructed motorists’ views.

In a statement, he commiserated with the families of the deceased and sympathised with others affected by the incident.

He said timber dealers, loaders and transporters had repeatedly been warned against leaving felled logs beside roads, noting that the practice posed serious dangers to motorists.

He also warned that loading and transporting timber at night endangered road users and provided cover for illegal logging and timber theft.

“Apart from the fact that these logs are illegal, they are actively causing road accidents and were the exact cause of the fatal crash that occurred on the Okitipupa–Ore Road,” he said.

According to him, stockpiling felled logs along roads and highways in the state is prohibited, while roadside and highway loading are also banned.

He added that vehicles must not load or transport logs after 7pm, warning that those found violating the directive would be impounded with their cargo.

“Logs already stockpiled along roads must be removed without delay,” he said.

Obayangban said the Government Task Force on Forestry would work with security agencies to enforce the directives across the state, warning that offenders would face the full weight of the law.

He also cautioned timber contractors, farmers and loggers against individuals or groups falsely presenting themselves as members of the forestry task force.

According to the statement, the only task force recognised by the state government and the Ministry of the Environment is the one constituted by the Senior Special Assistant on Forestry.

He said members of the task force carry identification cards bearing the SSA’s telephone number, which contractors and loggers can use to verify their identities.

Obayangban urged timber contractors, dealers, loaders and drivers to cooperate with the government, stressing that no business activity was worth endangering human lives.

He said the government was determined to keep highways across the state free from hazardous activities capable of causing fatal accidents and directed all forestry task forces to begin immediate clearance of roadside timber stockpiles.