Photo Credit: Defence Ministry/X

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Ministry of Defence has come under criticism on social media after its official X account published details of preparations for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in support of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

In a post on Saturday, it announced that the rally was scheduled to hold at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 21, 2026, with Tinubu and key party officials expected to attend.

It also disclosed that the Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, had visited the venue on Friday night to assess security arrangements and other preparations ahead of the event.

“Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), OFR, Friday night conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the venue as part of strategic preparations ahead of the upcoming presidential campaign rally in the state,” the post reads.

“During the visit, General Musa toured the premises and surrounding perimeters to evaluate security readiness, crowd management logistics, and overall infrastructural preparedness. President Bola Tinubu GCFR, and key party officials would be on ground for the rally.”

Defence Ministry/X

Defence Ministry/X

The post, which was accompanied by photographs of the minister’s inspection, was followed by criticism from several Nigerians, who questioned the use of an official government platform to publicise the activities of a political party.

One of the critics, Kunle Adebajo, described the development as “political psychosis so deep it’s ridiculous even by Nigerian standards”.

Another X user, N6, questioned the ministry’s apparent involvement in partisan activities, asking, “How is the Ministry of Defence handle clearly being Partisan. Have you lost it?”

Similarly, a user identified as Dollarain2000 said, “Is this really the official handle of Nigeria’s Defence Ministry? Or the Security Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council?” the user asked.

Another critic, Emmanuel Doji, expressed concern over what he described as the blurring of boundaries between government responsibilities and involvement in partisan political activities.

He wrote, “So what exactly is the meaning of this? The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Defence is now publishing a political party’s campaign schedule and updates on preparations for its rally? Where exactly do we draw the line between government business and party politics?

“A whole Ministry of Defence is now a publicity arm of the APC. Will it also publish the activities and campaign schedules of other political parties? This is completely inappropriate and should be condemned. Government institutions should not be turned into platforms for partisan political activities. This is not how things should be done.”

Another user, Benjamin, wrote, “Defence handle of the nation doing this! No, no, no, no! This is preposterous! This is no more Democracy!”

Josephu_o also criticised the development, he wrote, “Imagine the Ministry of Defence, an institution funded by Nigerian taxpayers and entrusted with the security of over 200 million citizens, using its official platform to publicise a political party’s re-election rally.

“Is this a Ministry of Defence or an APC campaign publicity office? State institutions belong to Nigerians, not political parties,” the user added.

Another user, HonShield, questioned whether the ministry would extend the same publicity to opposition parties, asking, “Dear Ministry of Defence, will you also do this for other political parties? Do you now belong to the APC to be tweeting for their campaign? What’s going on in this country for God’s sake?”