The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has announced a 14-player squad to participate in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Under-19 World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

The list was announced via the federation’s Facebook account on Tuesday ahead of the tournament scheduled for Botswana from Sept. 3 to Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, the bulk of players selected are products of the National U-17 Championship as a few of them have already earned caps with the senior women national team.

Miracle Imimole, who attended a one-month Under-16 High Performance Academy in India in 2019, will lead the team as captain.

She will be supported by Rukayat Abdulrasak who made her senior debut at the Kwibuka Women Tournament in June.

Other familiar names include Lucky Piety, Oseyande Omonkhobhio and Lillian Ude, among others.

The team is expected to depart the country on Tuesday to Botswana to compete with Namibia, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Tanzania and hosts Botswana for the lone World Cup qualifying slot.

The inaugural U-19 Women’s World Cup is scheduled for January 2023 in South Africa.

The Final List:

Miracle Imimole (captain) Rukayat Abdulrazaq (vice-captain) Victory Igbenedion Divine Uranta Lucky Piety – (Wicket Keeper) Queen Joseph Oseyande Omokhobhnlhio Rebecca Awaji Aisha Shittu Henrietta Mbam Rejoice Assan Peculiar Agboya

13.Ude Lilian

Judith Anthony

(NAN)

