Shuaib withdraws Nasarawa governorship bid, backs Wadada

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

Former Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has withdrawn from the 2027 governorship race in Nasarawa State, declaring support for Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada.

Shuaib made the announcement during a press conference after consultations with supporters and stakeholders across the state.

He said the decision, though difficult, was guided by his commitment to party unity and his earlier pledge to support the candidate chosen by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

“I am formally withdrawing from the contest for the APC gubernatorial ticket in Nasarawa State,” he said. “I throw my full support behind Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada.”

According to him, aspirants from the western zone had earlier agreed to either reach a consensus candidate or support the governor’s choice. When consensus proved difficult, they resolved to abide by the governor’s decision.

Shuaib noted that although the outcome was not easy for all aspirants, he chose to honour his commitment.

“I gave my word to support whoever the governor presents. That commitment must stand, even at a difficult time,” he said.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of his supporters, describing the consultations leading to his withdrawal as one of the toughest moments in his political career, and urged them to support the party’s candidate.

Shuaib also extended support to Wadada, pledging cooperation and unity within the party ahead of the elections.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Nasarawa State and Nigeria, noting that his withdrawal does not mark the end of his service.

He also called on Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.