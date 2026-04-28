Fresh concerns as 2.1m Nigerian children miss immunisation

By Sola Ogundipe

As the world marks World Immunisation Week 2026, fresh concerns have been raised over Nigeria’s growing number of unimmunised children, calling for urgent and coordinated action to close the gap.



Under the theme “For every generation, vaccines work,” Save the Children Nigeria has called for renewed commitment and coordinated action to reach zero-dose and under-immunised children across Nigeria, particularly in underserved urban and peri-urban communities in Lagos and Kano States.



Nigeria remains one of the countries with the highest burden of children missed by routine immunisation services and Nigeria currently ranks among countries with the highest burden of children missed by routine immunisation.



An estimated 2.1 million children have never received a single vaccine, while another 2.3 million are only partially immunised, reflecting both systemic gaps and persistent barriers to access.



Combined, these figures place Nigeria as the country with the second-highest number of zero-dose children globally.



In a statement, Save the Children urges the government, partners, communities, and stakeholders tostrengthen routine immunisation systems to reach zero-dose and under-immunised children, especially in underserved settlements to strengthen routine immunisation services, improve outreach in hard-to-reach communities, and ensure that no child is left behind.



Save the Children charged the government to invest in quality data use, defaulter tracking, and multiple contact points for vaccination within the health system.



It and called for the support skilled health workers to provide respectful, high-quality immunisation services; address misinformation and harmful social norms through trusted community leaders; inclusive engagement approaches, and increase domestic and partner financing for immunisation and primary health care to ensure sustainable coverage for all.



Experts stress that closing the immunisation gap is not only vital for protecting children but also critical to achieving equitable health outcomes nationwide. According to the statement, immunisation remains one of the most cost-effective public health interventions, saving millions of lives globally each year, but in Nigeria, many children continue to miss routine vaccinations due to limited access to services, weak follow-up and data systems, misinformation, harmful social and gender norms, and gaps in community engagement.



In Lagos and Kano States, Save the Children Nigeria, through the Better Opportunities for Optimal

Services and Targeted Immunisation (BOOST) Project, is working with government and community partners to improve equitable access to vaccination services, strengthen demand among caregivers, and create an enabling policy and social environment that prioritises zero-dose and under-immunised children.



Vaccines have protected families for generations, yet millions of Nigerian children are still missing out on this basic right. Reaching zero dose and under-immunised children require strong health systems, trusted community engagement, and sustained investment.