World Malaria Day: Local drugs, APIs key to ending disease — Emzor

By Chioma Obinna

As the world marks the 2026 World Malaria Day, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has declared that scaling local drug production and investing in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, APIs, are critical to ending malaria in Nigeria, which still bears the heaviest global burden of the disease.



Citing data from the World Health Organisation, WHO, the company noted that Nigeria accounts for about 27 per cent of global malaria cases and nearly one in three malaria-related deaths, with children under five the most vulnerable.



The Executive Director, of Emzor, Uzoma Ezeoke, said achieving malaria elimination would require more than intermittent interventions, stressing the need for a resilient health system anchored on local pharmaceutical capacity.

“Local manufacturing is no longer optional; it is central to our national health security and the sustainability of malaria control efforts,” she said. “We must build a system where high-quality, WHO-compliant antimalarials are produced locally to close access gaps and protect against global supply disruptions.”



However, Emzor stressed that eliminating malaria would require coordinated action across government, policymakers, development partners, and private sector investors.



Also speaking, Chairman of Emzor Group, Emeka Okoli, described local production of APIs as the “next frontier” in Nigeria’s fight against malaria.



“Ending malaria sustainably requires pharmaceutical independence,” Okoli said. “Investing in API manufacturing will strengthen the entire value chain, reduce reliance on imports, and position Nigeria as a regional hub while ensuring consistent access to life-saving medicines.”



He added that beyond boosting availability, local production would create jobs and guarantee stricter quality control in line with international standards.



Highlighting its contributions, Emzor said it has continued to expand access to WHO-compliant antimalarial medicines, including child-friendly dispersible formulations designed to improve adherence and treatment outcomes among young children.



“Malaria continues to place a heavy burden on our most vulnerable populations, and our response must reflect that reality,” Ezeoke added. “Our focus is not just on producing medicines, but on ensuring they are practical, accessible, and effective for those who need them most, especially children and pregnant women.”



The company also emphasised the importance of preventive therapies for pregnant women to reduce complications for both mothers and their babies.



“Now is the time to move from commitment to execution,” Okoli said.



“With the right investments and partnerships, Nigeria can build a self-reliant pharmaceutical sector capable of ending malaria. Now we can. Now we must act.”