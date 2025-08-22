World Cup Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana coach name provisional squad for Nigeria, Lesotho

Bafana Bafana

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA), is not leaving any stone unturned as they prepare for two crucial World Cup Qualifiers next month, first against the Crocodiles of Lesotho and then against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

They have made public a strong provisional squad made up of 40 players from the domestic league and eight others who ply their trade in America and Europe.

Midfielder, Sipho Mbule’s career revival gathered momentum on Thursday afternoon when he was included in Hugo Broos’ preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

He was one of 11 players from Orlando Pirates that were named in the 48-man preliminary squad.

New Buccaneer star Kamogelo Sebelebele has been included, as are Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Tshepang Moremi, Deano van Rooyen Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha and Patrick Maswanganyi.

From Mamelodi Sundowns, 12 players have been named: Ronwen Williams, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Malibongwe Khoza, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Aubrey Modiba and Iqraam Rayners.Players of six other clubs in the South Africa Premier Soccer League, Kazier Chiefs, Amazulu, TS Galaxy FC, Siwelele FC, Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC also made the provisional roster.