Germany beat France to win U-17 FIFA World Cup

Germany’s forward Paris Brunner (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 final football match between Germany and France at the Manahan Stadium in Solo, Central Java on December 2, 2023. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP)
Germany defeated France 4-3 on penalties after both sides played out a 2-2 draw after regulation time to win a maiden U-17 FIFA World Cup title on Saturday.
