Super Eagles World Cup squad: Which players will face the axe?

Super Eagles

With the matches set for March 21 and March 25, Chelle is expected to trim the squad by about 16 players, finalising his 23-man selection in the coming days.

With Chelle set to announce his final 23-man squad on March 17, we identify the players expected to miss out on selection.

The home-based players

The squad includes a quartet of standout players from the NPFL, such as Remo Stars’ goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, Enugu Rangers’ defender Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Niger Tornadoes’ forward Papa Daniel Mustapha. Despite impressing at their respective clubs this season, they may miss out on the final squad due to the wealth of talent available in the Super Eagles setup.

The wounded

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who was included in the provisional squad, is expected to be omitted from the final list.

The shot-stopper has been sidelined since December after undergoing successful surgery for a scapholunate ligament injury in his right wrist. With his recovery timeline set for April, he is unlikely to feature in the upcoming fixtures.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is another player who could miss out on the final squad due to injury. The Super Eagles’ no. 10 sustained an ankle sprain during Lazio’s Serie A clash against Venezia on February 25 and has been sidelined since.

Although reports from Italy indicate that he is likely to make a dramatic return before the international break his chances of making the final squad appear highly unlikely unless he experiences a remarkably swift recovery.

New Sevilla signing Akor Adams may have to wait a little longer for his Super Eagles debut. The former Montpellier striker sustained an injury during a training session and has been sidelined since February.

The out-of-form & inconsistent

A few notable names in the provisional squad face the risk of missing out on the final selection due to inconsistent performances and poor form.

Among them are Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu, and Cyriel Dessers—players with proven quality but currently struggling to make a strong case for inclusion.

Iheanacho endured a disappointing spell at Sevilla, struggling with both form and regular playing time, which ultimately led to a move to Championship side Middlesbrough in January.

His inconsistent game time raises concerns about his match fitness and sharpness ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Musa, the Super Eagles’ most-capped player and current captain, remains an influential figure in the squad. However, his limited playing time at Kano Pillars and the emergence of younger attacking options could see him left out of the final list.

Onuachu, once a prolific scorer in Belgium, has found it difficult to replicate his goal-scoring exploits at Southampton, while Dessers has endured a mixed campaign at Rangers and has not convinced for the Super Eagles.

Umar Sadiq, Joe Aribo, Chidera Ejuke, Alhassan Yusuf, Christantus Uche, and Igoh Ogbu are also among the players who could potentially miss out on the final squad selection.

Culled from Afrik-foot,ng