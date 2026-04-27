Why I met with Jonathan – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has described his closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday as productive, saying the talks focused on Nigeria’s future.

Obi, who led a delegation of prominent South-East leaders to Jonathan’s residence, said the engagement formed part of his ongoing consultations with key stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi wrote on X after the meeting, “Our discussions were frank, thoughtful, and anchored on the urgent need to reposition Nigeria on the path of unity, security, stability, productivity, and inclusive governance.”

He noted that the country’s current challenges make it necessary for leaders to work together across regional lines.

“At a time when our nation continues to grapple with economic hardship, rising insecurity, and deepening social divisions, it has become imperative that leaders across regions come together to reflect, consult, and act in the overall interest of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Obi emphasised that the kind of leadership Nigeria requires should prioritise merit and service over personal ambition.

“Nigeria today requires leadership that is guided not by personal ambition, but by competence, character, capacity, and compassion. Governance is not about sharing what is left, but about creating what is needed,” he said.

He further stressed the need for a shift in the country’s economic model, advocating a move from consumption to production by fully utilising Nigeria’s human and natural resources for collective progress.

Looking ahead to the next general elections, Obi described the 2027 polls as a defining moment for the country.

“The 2027 elections must not just be seen as another political exercise, but as a critical opportunity to reset the trajectory of our country.

“It must be about the Nigerian child who deserves quality education, the struggling entrepreneur who needs a conducive environment to thrive, and the millions of citizens who simply desire a secure and functional nation,” he said.

Obi was accompanied to the meeting by Igbo elders, senators of the African Democratic Congress from the South-East, and other political associates.