Lagos tightens Ilera Eko enforcement, targets hospitals, expands access

•Trains 72 journalists, rolls out ‘EasyPay’ to ease enrolment

By Sola Ogundipe, Chioma Obinna & Olasukanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Monday said it has intensified enforcement of its compulsory health insurance scheme, ILERA EKO, shifting focus to healthcare providers and service delivery even as it expands access through new payment options and aggressive public awareness.



The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, disclosed this at the agency’s 2026 first quarter media parley, where she outlined a dual strategy of deepening enrolment while tightening oversight of hospitals.



Zamba said while enforcement had begun across Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, the next phase would prioritise healthcare providers to ensure quality service delivery.



“We have made progress on enrolment and compliance at the MDA level. The next phase will focus on provider compliance to ensure that residents not only have access but receive quality healthcare services,” she said.



She revealed that the agency had completed its first compliance assessment of MDAs, with agencies now able to verify residents’ ILERA EKO enrolment status through their portals.



“We have intensified enforcement efforts across MDAs, resulting in increased enrolment among public servants. Today, agencies with public interface can seamlessly verify enrolment,” she added.



Addressing complaints over delays in accessing care, Zamba said the bottlenecks were often linked to gaps in communication and documentation by healthcare providers.



“What we have realised is that approval is not only dependent on LASHMA; it also depends on the provider. Sometimes, required information is not uploaded correctly, leading to delays,” she explained.

She, however, maintained that the agency’s internal approval process takes between 45 minutes and one hour.



“There is no perfect system anywhere in the world, but we are working to reduce delays and improve efficiency,” she said.



Despite the enforcement push, Zamba said the agency was equally focused on expanding access and affordability.



She disclosed that LASHMA trained 72 journalists in collaboration with the International Society of Media in Public Health to boost awareness. “We are the first to do this in Nigeria. This underscores the critical role of health writers in amplifying the ILERA EKO message,” she said.



In response to economic pressures, she announced the introduction of “ILERA EKO EasyPay,” a wallet-based platform that allows residents to make incremental payments toward their health insurance premiums.



“This initiative is designed to reduce financial barriers, particularly for low- and middle-income earners and those in the informal sector. Health insurance is not a luxury, it is a necessity,” Zamba said.

To further drive grassroots penetration, the agency has restructured its sales department, deploying cluster managers and area coordinators across local governments to simplify registration and expand enrolment points.



The agency is also targeting younger populations to sustain the scheme. Zamba said an ILERA EKO Essay Competition attracted 731 entries from students across public schools, with 500 qualifying for assessment and 12 winners emerging.



“These winners have been designated as ILERA EKO Advocates. This reflects growing awareness among young people and reinforces our vision of nurturing a generation that values health insurance,” she said.

Zamba reiterated that the enforcement of the Executive Order mandating health insurance remains central to achieving universal health coverage in Lagos.



She stressed that the scheme operates on shared responsibility among enrollees, providers and the agency. “It is a tripartite arrangement. We will continue to fulfill our role, but providers and enrollees must also play their part,” she said.



Also speaking, the Technical Assistant to the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nifemi Akinnagbe, added that facility readiness assessments were ongoing across public and private hospitals to ensure compliance.

“When you walk into a facility, you should be asked if you have ILERA EKO. If not, you should be enrolled before you leave. That is the direction we are going,” he said. He noted that vulnerable residents unable to pay would be enrolled under the state’s equity fund.



In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaye, emphasised the importance of early engagement.



“Anything you want sustained, you must teach the children. When they buy into it, the message spreads naturally,” he said.



Also speaking, a representative of the Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, commended the initiative. “Irrespective of your field, you can provide solutions. The creativity of these young people is commendable,” he noted.



A representative of the International Society of Media in Public Health, Mrs. Peace Michael also commended the initiative, noting that strengthening journalists’ capacity would improve public understanding of health insurance and drive enrolment.