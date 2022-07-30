.

…vows to resist planned reopening of Ikoyi-Lekki Toll gate

By Bose Adelaja

The Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has kicked against the continued detention of some EndSARS protesters and victims of Police brutality at various correctional centers in Lagos and Oyo states.

The civil society organisation also said it will resist every attempt by Lagos State Government about its planned reopening of the Ikoyi-Lekki Toll Gate on Monday, August 1, 2022.

RAMINBA Chairman, Adesina Ogunlana, who addressed journalists in Lagos, described the re-opening of the Toll gate as a divide and rule tactic by the state government on motorists plying the route.

He alleged that some arrested EndSARS protesters were labelled as armed robbers and have since been denied access to justice.

Adesina gave the names of some of the arrested victims in Oyo State as Adeshina Ademuyiwa, Ikechukwu Eze, Ariyo Sodiq, Ikenna Amaechi, Oyewole Olumide, Ariyo Afeez, Taoreed Abiodun, Adekunle Moroof and Rasheed Tiamiyu which he said are being tossed from one court to another on their quest to get justice.

“In Lagos, we have come upon a chance discovery of #EndSARS protesters and Police brutality victims still in prison. A case in point is that of Dare Williams, who has being in prison custody since December 2020 upon his arrest by police officers attached to Sabo Yaba police station who found videos of #EndSARS protest on his phone,”

He said one of the victims was Dare Williams.

Others were Ismail Mufutaq and Sodiq Sulaimon who were charged with arson and robbery.

“We call on the Oyo State Government to end the agony of these innocent #EnfSARS protesters and withdraw the information filed against them.

“We call on the Attorney General of Lagos State to withdraw these charges accordingly, ” said the lawyer.

As for the planned reopening of the Ikoyi-Lekki Tollgate, he said this is contrary to the resolution of the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters after thorough investigations into the October 20, 2020 shootings at the toll gate.

Ogunlana, who is also the counsel to #EndSARS protesters at the judicial panel said the reopening will make the ruling elite to capitalize on the hunger in the land to extort the masses. “We have it on good authority that the entire aim of the Lagos State Government is to reopen the Ikoyi-Lekki Toll Gate without further resistance on 1st August, 2022.

“We hereby give notice that we are prepared to resist the planned re-opeming of the Lekki Toll Gates on the said date. We are perturbed that the Lagos State Government, despite the findings of Okuwobi-led panel to the contrary, is intent on erasing the verdict of history that many #EndSARS protesters were massacred and hell-bent on reopening the Toll Gates by fire and by Force.

“We see this as a divide and rule tactic by the state government and an avenue by the ruling elite who caoitalise on the hunger in the land turning this to the means of exploiting the masses.” He added.

