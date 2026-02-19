Lagos Police declare CEO wanted over alleged role in murders

File image.

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has declared a 38-year-old businessman, Ahmed Akanbi, wanted over his alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of two persons in separate incidents in the Eti Osa Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Command headquarters on Thursday.

He said the declaration followed the arrest and confessional statements of two principal suspects linked to the killings.

According to the CP, the principal suspects, Safiu Fatai a.k.a. Fabo (40) and Yusuf Ismaila a.k.a. Bariga, were apprehended on January 24, 2026, and February 6, 2026, respectively, after the Command reopened investigations into the cases when new facts emerged regarding the perpetrators.

CP Jimoh said the suspects confessed to their roles in the murder of Sheriff Salami Ishola, 37, who was killed on April 18, 2023, at about 3:00 p.m. in Moba Town, Eti Osa, and Prince Ademola Akinloye, 38, who was shot dead on August 26, 2024, along Chevron Road, Ajiran, Eti Osa LGA.

He explained that on April 18, 2023, at about 1500hrs, Safiu Fatai, Yusuf Ismaila, Soji Mascot and one Kenny, armed with a locally fabricated pistol, axe and machetes, waylaid Sheriff Salami Ishola.

The victim was reportedly dragged into an isolated building on Mobile Road in Moba, Ajah, where he was held down and shot several times, dying on the spot. The suspects subsequently fled the scene.

The Commissioner stated that Safiu Fatai, currently in police custody, confessed to holding the victim down while he and Yusuf Ismaila, along with Soji Mascot and Kenny, shot the deceased.

On the second incident, CP Jimoh said the same gang, using a similar modus operandi, killed Prince Ademola Akinloye, the son of Oba Adetunji Akinloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran Land, on August 26, 2024, at about 11:00 a.m. along Chevron Road, Ajiran. The victim was shot several times and died as a result of the attack.

The police said two suspects in custody further confessed that the killings were carried out on the order and instruction of Alhaji Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi, who allegedly hired them to execute the murders. They alleged that Akanbi paid them the sum of two million naira, with five hundred thousand naira given to each of the principal actors three days after the first killing, and promised them additional benefits, including opportunities to travel abroad and social advancement.

Following a thorough examination of facts and other prima facie evidence linking Akanbi, Soji Mascot, one Kenny and one Bode to the crimes, the Commissioner of Police declared Akanbi wanted.

Akanbi, identified as the CEO/MD of HAMTAJAK & HALROMALK, Ajiran, Eti Osa LGA, Lagos State, with last known address at Victoria Bay (Gate One), Royal Pine Estate, Orchid Road, Ikota, Lekki, Eti Osa LGA, Lagos State, is wanted in connection with the murders of: Sheriff Salami Ishola, killed on April 18, 2023, in Moba Town, Eti Osa, Lagos State.

Prince Ademola Akinloye, killed on August 26, 2024, along Chevron Road, Ajiran, Eti Osa LGA, Lagos State. The declaration also includes Soji Mascot, Kenny and Bode, who remain at large.