EndSARS crisis fueled by fake news, not communication failure — Lai Mohammed

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the #EndSARS crisis was significantly worsened by fake news and disinformation rather than a failure of government communication.

Speaking at a forum at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Mohammed noted that the protests began as a legitimate outcry against police brutality but were later escalated by the spread of unverified and misleading information across traditional and digital media.

According to him, the situation deteriorated after the deployment of troops to the Lekki Toll Gate, which he described as a turning point in the surge of misinformation. He maintained that the government’s challenge extended beyond communication gaps to what he termed the dangerous mix of fake news and rising violence.

In a statement issued by his media office through its Head of Strategic Communications, Nnamdi Atupulazi, the former minister also criticised international media coverage of the incident, singling out CNN for allegedly relying on unverified and, in some cases, doctored materials that shaped global perceptions of the crisis.

Mohammed said the episode highlighted the growing threat of information disorder and underscored the need for stronger fact-checking systems, responsible journalism, and greater public awareness to counter disinformation.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, he said Nigeria adopted a transparent and multi-platform communication strategy at a time when there was no global template for managing the crisis. This included daily briefings, multilingual messaging, and extensive radio engagement nationwide.

He said the approach helped reduce public anxiety, improved compliance with health protocols, and contributed to relatively low fatality rates compared to global figures.

On counter-insurgency efforts, Mohammed recalled a media tour he led to areas previously under the control of Boko Haram in the North-East, involving dozens of journalists.

He said the visit helped counter narratives suggesting insurgents still controlled large territories, boosting public confidence and challenging extremist propaganda.

He stressed that beyond military operations, managing information remains critical in weakening insurgent influence and limiting the spread of fear.

Mohammed also highlighted the introduction of nationwide town hall meetings during his tenure, describing them as a platform for direct engagement between government officials and citizens across the six geopolitical zones.

On the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, he defended the decision as a response to concerns over misinformation and harmful content after efforts to secure cooperation from social media platforms proved unsuccessful.

He added that upon assuming office, there was no structured communication framework, prompting the development of a more coordinated and interactive strategy to strengthen public engagement.

The LSE event marked the conclusion of his three-day speaking tour of the United Kingdom, where he addressed audiences on governance, leadership, and media practice, drawing insights from his book, Headlines & Soundbites: Media Moments That Defined an Administration, which chronicles his tenure from 2015 to 2023.