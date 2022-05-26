.

By Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

Chief Uchenna Nnaji, aka Nwakaibeya, has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state ahead of the 2023 general election.

He pulled a total of 1070 votes in the party’s Governorship primary conducted in the southeast zonal office of the party in Enugu.

1300 elected state delegates drawn from the 260 wards in the state were slated to participate in the primary election. He however won with 1070 votes out of the 1100 votes cast. 30 votes were declared invalid.

Statutory delegates could not participate in the election due to the non-signing of the 2022 amended electoral act by President Mohammadu Buhari.

Speaking shortly after he was declared winner, Nnaji said: “We are saying sorry to you because we are the ones that brought the PDP government and they are making mistakes. I’m happy that the person that brought the PDP which is making the mistake has been elected to correct the mistakes and I’m capable of correcting those wrongs. I have all it takes to do that, we have all it takes to wage the political battle.

“The power we seek is to put food on everybody’s table; power to give our people employment, power to secure our people and power to move Enugu state forward. We saw what happened in PDP when they brought a candidate that has questions to answer. I’ve never even been to any police station. What we are bringing to the people of Enugu state is peace and transparency and I’m not going to fail our people.”

The state chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah appreciated the observers in the election such as the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, stating that with the emergence of Nnaji as the APC candidate, victory for the party was certain in Enugu state.

“You cannot compare darkness with light, the difference is clear and by their fruits, we shall know them. God is with us and the people of Enugu are with us and even the souls of the founding fathers are with us and we are going to restore the dreams of the founding fathers and make Enugu the citadel of commerce,” said Agballah.