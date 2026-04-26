Gbonse Foundation takes message of growth to Ikotun market women  

Gbonse Foundation for Economic Development has held a medical outreach at Ikotun market in Lagos to help traders, especially women, better manage their health and grow their businesses as they fend for their families.

A medical doctor and nurses provided blood sugar tests, blood pressure checks and medical advice under the pouring rain on Saturday.

In her welcome address, the founder/CEO of the foundation, Mrs Helen Olaniyan, said the organisation is committed to improving the lives of underserved individuals through financial empowerment, microfinance initiatives, social support and accessible healthcare and other services.

“Today’s outreach is part of our mission to ensure that everyone especially those who may not have regular access to medical care receives basic health checks, medical advice and guidance that can help prevent illness and promote long, healthy living.

“We are fortunate to have with us a dedicated team of qualified medical professionals and compassionate volunteers who are here to serve you with care, excellence and respect,” she said.

Olaniyan encouraged everyone present to take full advantage of the free screenings and consultations offered, noting that early detection and proper health guidance can make a great difference in protecting one’s well-being.

Speaking on hypertension, Dr Samuel Obia warned that it is a silent killer and can also cause kidney disease. He noted that it affects the old and the young but can be controlled through regular checks.

Babaloja General of Igando/Ikotun LCDA, Mahmood Olorunfemi, partook in the outreach and thanked the foundation for the initiative.

“Gbonse Foundation did not just start. They have been around for a while helping people. They did not come here to play but to help our people. May God bless you,” he said.

A member of staff of the organisation, Susan Aigbe, explained the objectives of Gbonse Foundation, adding that the community-based group supports individuals and families—especially those with limited resources—by promoting economic empowerment, improving access to healthcare, and providing social assistance.

“Our goal is to help families improve their living conditions and reduce poverty within our communities. We achieve this by supporting small businesses, organizing free medical checkups, and implementing community support programs that address the needs of vulnerable groups,” Aigbe said.

She urged the women to take advantage of the foundation’s low interest rates to access loans to grow their businesses.

No fewer than 70 traders participated in the outreach and were given branded shirts by the foundation.