Corps member killed as soldiers exchange fire with robbers in Abuja

A serving corps member with the National Youth Service Corps, Abdulsamad Jamiu, has lost his life after being struck by stray bullets during a clash between soldiers and suspected robbers in Abuja.



The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Shagari Estate in Dei-Dei area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Guards Brigade, Olawuyi Odunola.

According to Odunola, troops of the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group were on a routine night patrol when they received a distress call about an ongoing robbery attack in the area.

“Upon arrival, the troops came under gunfire from the fleeing armed robbers, resulting in a brief but intense exchange,” Odunola said.

He explained that during the exchange of gunfire, the corps member was hit.

“In the course of the engagement, Mr Jamiu was caught in the crossfire. Despite efforts by troops to secure the area and preserve lives, he sadly succumbed to his injuries. This heartbreaking loss has cast a deep shadow over all personnel of the Guards Brigade,” he added.

Odunola noted that the situation at the time was tense, as soldiers worked to repel the attackers and ensure the safety of residents.

“The situation was initially fluid and volatile as troops worked to repel the attackers and protect residents,” he said.

He disclosed that the Commander of the Guards Brigade, alongside officers and soldiers, had extended condolences to the family of the deceased, the NYSC and others affected by the incident.

The Army spokesperson further stated that a full investigation had commenced.

“A thorough investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, and findings will be made public,” he said.

He added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at Kubwa General Hospital and handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Odunola reaffirmed the Guards Brigade’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

“We remain committed to protecting lives and property, and operational procedures will be reviewed to enhance civilian safety,” he said.

He also urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

“We urge residents to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies in maintaining peace and security,” he added.

Vanguard News