Everyone is welcome to join our party – NDC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE National Working Committee, NWC, of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has urged Nigerians to ignore the X report that it is lobbying any specific individual or group to contest the election on the party’s platform.

The party was responding to a post shared on X on Sunday that it was wooing the 2023 Presidential candidate on the platform of Labour Party, LP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, respectively, into a possible joint presidential arrangement ahead of the 2027 Presidential and general elections.

In a statement yesterday night by the NDC National Secretary, Barr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu said that everyone is welcome to join their party.

The statement read, “Please, ignore any report, either in the traditional media or social media, claiming that the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, is lobbying any specific individual or group to come and contest an election on the platform of the party.

“This is contrary to insinuations made by a rogue X (formerly Twitter) account parodying the verified X handle of the NDC (@NigerianNDCHQ), with our colors, logo and all.

“The NDC has had cause in the past to alert Nigerians of this fake X account, dissociating itself from it.

“While we concede that the account might be operated by an enthusiastic supporter or just any other person, we stated then, and do restate now, that posts made from it are not official NDC positions.

“We, therefore, encourage Nigerians, particularly the media, to always cross-check their facts on the verified NDC X handle @Nigeria NDCHQ.

“However, we thank Nigerians for their overwhelming support for the NDC, even within the few weeks of its existence as a political party.

“We also invite every Nigerian desirous of positive change, and every lover of multi-party democracy to join the NDC, work for the party and feel free to contest elections on its platform. This appeal is especially so for women and persons with disability. The NDC is a party for all.

NDC is an ideological party committed to serving Nigeria and Nigerians. We invite Nigerians from all corners of the country and the world to feel free and register to join the party.”