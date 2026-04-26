2027: Despite crisis, ADC shows strength  in 22 battleground states

By Luminous Jannamike

Fresh legal battles, shifting alliances and mounting political pressure across key states are reshaping the opposition’s 2027 map, reinforcing both the strength and fragility of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition, with implications for ballot access, voter mobilisation and the balance of power.

Across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the opposition is building strength through personal political networks and regional blocs, even as internal disputes within the ADC threaten its ability to convert that momentum into a unified electoral challenge.

In several battlegrounds, especially across the North-West, recent developments have added a new layer to the contest. Some of the coalition’s most influential figures are now facing legal and political headwinds. Yet, rather than slowing momentum, these pressures are, in some cases, strengthening their support base and sharpening the political narrative.

Key figures such as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai; a mix of former governors, presidential contenders and political heavyweights, are driving the coalition’s momentum through their individual networks and regional influence.

This is happening even as the ADC itself remains divided, with rival factions linked to David Mark, Dumebi Kachikwu and Nafiu Bala Gombe locked in disputes over leadership, legitimacy and control of party structures.

The contradiction is stark. The party is struggling internally, but the coalition around it is expanding.

The Numbers Behind the Strategy

The opposition’s confidence is rooted in the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. Bola Tinubu won with 8.79 million votes. Atiku Abubakar followed with 6.98 million, while Peter Obi secured 6.10 million.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso added another 1.50 million. Put together, the opposition vote crosses 14.5 million.

Those votes were not scattered. They came from clear regional bases; Obi in the Southeast and major cities, Atiku across parts of the North, Kwankwaso in Kano.

In states such as Lagos and Kano, as well as across the Southeast, those votes were not just strong, they were concentrated enough to flip outcomes under the right coalition.

What the opposition is attempting now is straightforward in theory but difficult in execution: bring those blocs under a single, coordinated platform.

As Peter Obi put it, “The 2027 election will be Nigerians versus bad leadership.”

North-West: Where Pressure is Shaping Politics

From the pressure politics of the North-West, the contest takes on a sharper, more confrontational tone; one increasingly defined by courtroom battles, public perception and control of the narrative.

Kaduna

Kaduna is fast becoming a defining battleground, largely because of what is happening around Nasir El-Rufai. The former governor is dealing with multiple legal cases, and his movement between courts and security agencies has kept him in the spotlight. But on the ground, the story is shifting.

Among his supporters, there is a growing belief that the cases are politically motivated.

That perception is quietly building sympathy and, in some quarters, strengthening his standing.

Kaduna’s large voter base and complex political makeup mean even subtle shifts in sentiment could have outsized electoral consequences.

Kebbi

In Kebbi, Abubakar Malami is navigating a complicated political return. Despite scrutiny, his structures remain visible and active. His gatherings still draw crowds, and his name continues to feature prominently in discussions around 2027. Within the coalition, Kebbi is less about outright victory and more about contributing to a wider North-West vote pool where margins will matter.

Kano

Kano offers something different; stability. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s Kwankwasiyya movement remains disciplined, organised and intact. At a time when other regions are dealing with uncertainty, Kano provides a dependable base. The outstanding question is alignment, how this structure fits into a broader coalition ticket without losing its identity.

Sokoto

Sokoto is moving with less noise but clear intent. Aminu Tambuwal is strengthening alliances, maintaining legislative influence and quietly consolidating political ground. It is a measured strategy that keeps Sokoto firmly within the northern opposition framework.

Katsina/Jigawa

Katsina and Jigawa remain fluid, but not static. Political actors here are watching developments in Kaduna closely. If the narrative around El-Rufai deepens, it could ripple across the wider North-West, influencing alignments in both states.

North-East: Steady Ground, Shifting Signals

From the volatility of the North-West, the map shifts to a more stable, but still evolving, landscape in the North-East.

Adamawa

Adamawa remains firmly anchored by Atiku Abubakar. His long-standing political network continues to hold, providing stability despite the ADC’s internal disputes. Loyalty here is deeply rooted and remains one of the coalition’s most dependable assets.

Bauchi

Bauchi has moved into the spotlight as a strategic swing state. Governor Bala Mohammed’s engagement with opposition figures across regions points to an evolving political direction. If the state tilts decisively, it could serve as a pivotal bridge linking northern and southern voting blocs in favour of the ADC coalition, a shift that would significantly alter the electoral map.

Taraba

Taraba remains quieter, but its importance lies in alignment. The state often mirrors broader regional trends, and current signals point toward gradual consolidation within the opposition fold.

North-Central: Where Presidential Elections are Often Decided

From there, the focus shifts to the North-Central, a region that has historically acted as a hinge in national elections.

Benue

In Benue, politics is increasingly shaped by security concerns. While David Mark provides organisational leadership within the ADC, voter sentiment is driven by issues of safety, displacement and governance. These concerns are likely to outweigh traditional party loyalties.

Kwara

Kwara is becoming more unpredictable. Under Bolaji Abdullahi, different political streams are converging; former PDP loyalists, disaffected APC members and independent actors. This convergence is opening up the state and making it genuinely competitive.

Nasarawa

Nasarawa is changing quietly but steadily. Its proximity to Abuja, combined with population growth and defections involving figures like Ogoshi Onawo, is reshaping its political character. The state is increasingly viewed as a swing territory rather than a predictable outcome.

South-West: Cracks in a Stronghold

From the North-Central, attention turns to the South-West, where long-standing political dominance is beginning to show signs of strain.

Lagos

Lagos, once considered politically unassailable, is now competitive territory. In 2023, Peter Obi outpolled the APC presidential candidate in the state, a result that continues to reshape expectations. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is building on that momentum through youth mobilisation and voter engagement. The APC retains structural strength, but the psychological edge has shifted.

Oyo

In Oyo, Governor Seyi Makinde remains a pivotal figure. His political direction, whether alignment with the ADC coalition or an independent course, could shape outcomes across the South-West.

Osun

Osun remains contested terrain. Former governor and current ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola continues to operate a parallel political structure, independent of the ruling party at both the federal and state levels, ensuring that no single bloc holds absolute control. That balance keeps the state firmly in play within the ADC coalition.

South-South: Rivalry Driving Mobilisation

From the South-West, the contest moves into the South-South, where rivalry is shaping both strategy and turnout.

Rivers

Rivers is defined by political rivalry, and former governor Rotimi Amaechi remains central to that equation. His continued relevance ensures sustained opposition activity. As he put it, “If we are on the ballot, they (APC) will lose.” The intensity of the contest with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who has pledged to work for the APC in 2027, is likely to drive voter mobilisation.

Edo

Edo is increasingly tense. Opposition figures, including John Odigie-Oyegun and Olumide Akpata, are active, but resistance from Governor Monday Okpebholo and other APC figures such as Senator Adams Oshiomhole is equally strong. Reports of confrontations underline how fiercely contested the state has become.

Bayelsa

In Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson, national leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), remains influential. Internal divisions within the established structures of both the PDP and the APC in the state are creating openings that opposition actors within the ADC coalition are beginning to explore as part of a broader alliance against the APC in 2027.

Delta

Delta is shifting more gradually, but the direction is clear. Dissatisfaction within traditional party bases is creating space for new alignments.

Southeast: The Most Stable Base

From the volatility of other regions, the Southeast stands out for its relative stability.

Abia

Abia remains firmly aligned with the opposition, driven by the sustained influence of Peter Obi and reinforced by figures like Enyinnaya Abaribe. The political mood is consistent and deeply rooted.

Anambra

Anambra, Obi’s home base, reflects support built on identity and trust. Here, personal credibility carries more weight than party structures.

Enugu

Despite the Governor Peter Mba’s defection to the APC, Enugu has become a coordination hub for ADC coalition strategy in the Southeast, hosting key meetings that help maintain regional cohesion.

Ebonyi

Ebonyi is more fluid, but the ADC coalition activity is growing. Local alliances are gradually reshaping the political terrain.

Imo

Imo remains competitive. While the APC holds incumbency advantage, opposition momentum, particularly among younger voters, continues to influence the political conversation in favour of the ADC coalition.

FCT Abuja: Where Strategy is Written

The Federal Capital Territory is the strategic centre of the coalition. With Senator Ireti Kingibe providing legislative presence at the National Assembly, Abuja is where ADC coalition alliances are negotiated, legal strategies are shaped and national messaging is coordinated.

The Bigger Picture

What is emerging is not a traditional, party-driven opposition, but a decentralised political movement held together by personalities, regional loyalties and shared dissatisfaction.

Across these 22 states and the FCT, three dynamics are clear. Legal pressure is now a political factor, shaping narratives around figures like Nasir El-Rufai and Abubakar Malami; Strength is decentralised, spread across individuals and regional networks rather than a single party structure; And unity remains unresolved, the coalition still needs a single ticket, a coherent platform and coordinated execution.

Bottom Line

The ADC coalition is not collapsing under pressure. In some regions, it is adapting. In others, it is gaining strength. It has numbers, spread and momentum. What it lacks is cohesion. And in Nigerian politics, elections are rarely lost on numbers alone, they are lost in organisation.