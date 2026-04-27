NUPENG laments growing job losses, workers’ rights suppression

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has raised serious concerns over escalating job losses and what it described as increasing suppression of workers’ rights in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

In his valedictory speech at the union’s 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Lagos weekend, NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, warned that many workers, particularly in the informal sector, were facing mounting economic hardship as industry reforms reshaped the sector.

Akporeha, while referring to the removal of fuel subsidy, said: “We cannot ignore its reverberating impacts. Many of our members, especially in the informal sector, have lost livelihoods.”

He stressed that while reforms, such as the promotion of gas as a transition fuel were necessary, they must not come at the expense of workers.

“This transition must be just and fair. We appeal to government to reskill, retrain and fund our members for a just transition,” he declared.

Akporeha expressed concern that workers were increasingly being excluded from key policy decisions affecting their welfare.

“Sadly, the union was not adequately carried along in planning,” he said, warning that such exclusion could worsen tensions across the industry.

The NUPENG President also alleged rising cases of unfair labour practices, particularly attempts to weaken union membership among workers.

He said: “Drivers were recruited under restrictive conditions, forced to sign undertakings against union membership. This is a direct violation of the Constitution, the Labour Act, and international labour standards.

“NUPENG remains resolute on this matter. We will pursue every lawful avenue to ensure that workers enjoy their full rights to union representation and collective bargaining.”

On the broader state of the industry, he warned of a growing climate of insecurity and economic strain affecting members nationwide.

“Our members now spend more to secure their businesses. Incidents of petroleum truck hijacking and kidnapping have risen sharply,” he noted.

Akporeha further emphasised that deteriorating road conditions were compounding the challenges faced by workers.

“Many economic roads still remain in impassable conditions. Our members bear horrible challenges distributing petroleum products across the country,’’ he said.

Despite the challenges, he highlighted achievements recorded during his administration, including improved welfare packages, expansion of union branches, and infrastructure development.

Akporeha said: “I came, I saw, and together we conquered, not for personal glory, but for the dignity of every man and woman who powers this nation.’’

With a strong call to action for both government and industry stakeholders, he declared: “Justice and power must always rest with the working class. Protecting jobs and upholding workers’ rights must remain central to all reforms in the oil and gas sector.”