Zaragoza goalkeeper Andrada faces ban after punching opponent in face

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada faces a long ban for punching a Huesca player in the face, having already been sent off in a match in Spain’s second tier on Sunday.

The Argentina international, 35, pushed over Jorge Pulido and was dismissed for the incident, and then became enraged, running to hit Pulido and sparking a brawl on the pitch in stoppage time of the derby clash.

Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez and Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende were also sent off in the aftermath, with hosts Huesca holding on for a 1-0 win.

Andrada, on loan from Mexican side Monterrey, could be banned for up to 12 matches for the punch as well as the obligatory one-match sanction for his red card.

“We witnessed scenes unbecoming of this sport and which should never have occurred,” said Zaragoza in a statement.

“The club strongly condemns what happened in that moment, which has unacceptably tarnished a football match of special importance for our region, something that is unacceptable.

“Regarding our player Esteban Andrada, the club will analyse the events that occurred and take the appropriate disciplinary measures.”

Both Zaragoza and Huesca are in the relegation zone and fighting demotion to Spain’s third tier.

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