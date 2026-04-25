Nwobodo, Dantata, Tunji-Ojo, Kefas, Kukah others shine at Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards

•We’re celebrating shining stars — Eze Anaba

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Ebunoluwa Sessou & Juliet Umeh

All roads led to Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, last night, as elder statesman, leading clerics, governors and politicians converged for Vanguard’s Personality of the Year Award 2025.

It was a night that former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, saluted Vanguard Publisher and Chairman, Uncle Sam Amuka, and Vanguard for standing for truth and honouring him 43 years after he left office. He received a lifetime achievement award.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Publisher of Vanguard, Mr Sam Amuka and Vanguard for remembering and honouring me over 40 years after I left power,” he said commended Vanguard for reporting the truth.

“Once, you are prepared to tell the truth and tell the truth you will be rewarded by God,” he added.

It was also a night that Interior Minister, Dr Tunji Olubunmi Ojo, dedicated his Personality of the year award to President Bola Tinubu for offering leadership and setting the stage for good governance.

Also, Mr Osahon Okunbo, who received the Youth Enterpreneur Award, commended Vanguard and recalled that his late father, Hosa Wells Okunbo, received the Industrialist of the year award.

Media titans at the ceremony included Uncle Sam Amuka and his wife; Chief Segun Osoba; Publisher of ThisDay Newspapers, Chief Ndduka Obaigbena; The Guardian Publisher, Mrs Maiden Ibru, Mr Gbega Omotosho, Mr Ikechikwu Amaechi among others.

Elder Statesman and leading politicians that graced the event included Senator Bode Olajumoke, Chief Segun Osoba, Mr Peter Obi, Chief James Ibori among others.

We’re honouring our society shapers —Ajumogobia

In his opening remarks, former Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Mr Odein Ajomugobia, said: “Tonight, we gather to recognize individuals whose contributions have, in different ways, shaped our society and influenced the course of our national life.

“Nigeria with all its challenges remains a nation of immense promise, but also of deep complexity. It is a place where talent abounds, where ambition thrives, and where resilience is tested daily. “Our social, economic, and institutional realities often present contradictions—where systems do not always reward diligence and hard work as they should, and where the temptation to cut corners can be strong, and sometimes even normalized and rewarded

“Yet, it is within this very environment that we see remarkable examples of perseverance. Men and women who, despite the odds, choose the harder path—who blaze trails work hard , build, create, and lead with a sense of purpose. “Tonight, we acknowledge several of those journeys.

“The Vanguard Personality of the Year platform has always reflected the realities of our society. It celebrates achievement, yes—but it also recognizes that the path to impact is rarely perfect. Many of those we honor have distinguished themselves through notable accomplishments, even as their journeys remind us that leadership exists within a broader human context, shaped by pressures, choices, and consequences.

“As we celebrate our honorees, we do so with both admiration and reflection. We commend hard work, innovation, and resilience—especially in a society where impunity can sometimes appear to be rewarded, and where maintaining standards requires courage determination perseverance and discipline.

“This evening, therefore, is not just about recognition; it is also about reaffirming the values that make societies and nations thrive and be respected. It is about encouraging a culture where hard work and integrity are not optional, where accountability is upheld, and where success is measured not only by outcomes, but by the well known principles that guide them.

“As a nation, our progress depends so much on striking that balance – continuing to encourage and celebrate excellence while demanding better from ourselves and from those who lead.

“On behalf of the organizing committee, I warmly welcome you all and thank you for being part of this important moment of celebration and reflection.”

We’re honouring shining stars, best of the best

— Eze Anaba

Welcoming guests to the colourful and classy event, Editor of Vanguard, Mr Eze Anaba, said the ceremony was to honour men and women who have defied the odds.

Recalling the rigorous process of nominating and selecting the awardees, Eze, who is also the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, urged the audience to draw inspiration from the achievements of the awardees.

His welcome speech read in part: “It is with great honour that I welcome you to the 14th edition of the Vanguard personality of the year awards, where we celebrate excellence and recognize outstanding contributions to the development of our country.

“Tonight, we are not merely conferring awards; we are celebrating individuals whose vision, resilience, and hard work have built industries, driven economic growth and continued to inspire despite the numerous challenges facing the nation. These are men and women who embody the ‘can-do’ spirit and have projected our country positively both at home and abroad

“Selecting these distinguished individuals is no easy task. I can confidently say that one of the greatest challenges faced by the Board of Editors of Vanguard is the rigorous process of nomination, selection, and screening. This protocol, which can take up to 12 weeks, ensures that only the most deserving emerge. At the end of the thorough exercise, we are left with individuals who have defied the odds; people whose stories remind us that greatness can be achieved through dedication, discipline and commitment to one’s craft. “We are especially delighted to have in our midst distinguished leaders…These are men and women who have given their all for the country and are now passing the baton to the next generation. Our collective prayer is that their efforts will not be in vain.

“At a time when our country is in search of heroes, tonight’s awardees stand as shining examples that true inspiration is all around us. “Their achievements remind us that each of us has the potential to make a meaningful impact in our respective fields.

“As the evening unfolds, I encourage us all to draw inspiration from the remarkable accomplishments of our awardees.”

Awardees

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Chairman of MRS, Mr Sayyu Idris Dantata, received personality of the year awards.

Those honoured with lifetime achievement awards were Chief Jim Nwobodo; former Head of service of the Federation, Professor Oladapo Afolabi; Renowned Artist, Professor Bruce Onabrakpeya; Renowned Explorer, Chief Vincent Ebuh; Renowned Banker and Educationist, Mrs Cecilia Ibru; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; first Director General of the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, Engr Vincent Maduka, Founder of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia; Founder of Doyin Group, Prince Samuel Adedoyin; and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Mr Alfred Temile, received Businessman of the year award; Mrs Vicky Hastrup got Woman entrepreneur of the year; and Mr Osahon Okunbo got Young Entrepreneur of the year.

For their huge delivery of democracy dividends, Governors Bassey Otu(Cross River), Dauda Lawal(Zamfara), Agbu Kefas(Taraba), Uba Sani(Kaduna) and Mai Mala Buni(Yobe) received Good Governance award.

Also honoured were Mr Chris Iyovwaye(Logistics Icon), High Chief Victor Wayles Egukawhore(Blue Economy Icon), National Emergency Management Agency(Humanitarian Agency of the year),Information Minister, Mohammed Idris(Image Maker of the year), and Mr Selem Adegunwa(Industrialist of the year).

Other top awardees were Mr Festus Keyamo(Public Sector Icon of the year), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim(Women Affairs Advocate of the year), Mr Bashir Bayo Ojulari(Energy Innovation and Reformation Icon), Mrs Iroghama Ogb eifun(Maritime Icon), Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC(Intervention Agency of the year), Mr Chijioke Ezeugwu(Grassroots Development Icon), Archbishop Onyeka Nzekwesi(Urban Development Icon), Renaissance Africa Energy Ltd(Company of the year), Mr Oluwatobi Ajayi(Auto Icon of the year), Dr Stephen Akintayo(Real Estate Icon), Mr Ahonsi Unuigbe(Energy Icon of the year), and Mr Victor Nwokeji(Private Sector Icon), and Osahon Okunbo(Youth Enterpreneur).

It’s a fitting recognition for Nwobodo — Gov Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah, who hailed Vanguard Newspapers for honoring Jim Nwobodo, said it was a fitting recognition.

An elated Mbah said: “This is a fitting recognition, and then, of course, the second is allowing me the privilege to present this award to our ageless and selfless elder statesman. It is not every day we get this opportunity to venerate him, so I am indeed grateful that you have given me this privilege to do so.

“That is typically how we refer to him, and it is a demonstration of our affection for him. We simply call him Jim and Jim represents a lot to us.”

Eulogizing Nwobodo’s strides while he was governor of Old Anambra State, Mbah said the former governor left bold legacies.

He said: “As governor, at just 39, he left bold legacies across what we now refer to as the South East. In today’s terms, he was effectively the governor of three states. What was then the old Anambra State is today Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi, and his legacies are indelible across these states.

“As a minister of the Federal Republic, his records remain heartwarming reference points. I am sure we can all cast our minds back to when we brought home the Olympic Cup, this was under his watch as Minister of Youth and Sports.

“As a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic, he epitomised courage and patriotism.

“So, it is with a deep sense of pride and profound honour that I present this Lifetime Achievement Award to a distinguished son of Enugu State and a patriotic Nigerian. We will continue to honour you.”

Kukah urges unity, says fixing Nigeria requires shared national identity

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has called for renewed commitment to national unity, stressing that Nigeria’s challenges can only be addressed when citizens prioritise their shared identity over religious and ethnic differences.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Kukah said Nigerians must recognise that no one is born with a religious identity, but rather as citizens of the country, a reality he described as crucial to rebuilding trust and cohesion.

“Nobody is born a Christian or a Muslim; we are first born as citizens of Nigeria,” he said, emphasising that the country’s diversity should serve as a strength rather than a source of division.

The cleric noted that persistent socio-political and economic challenges confronting the nation require collective responsibility, urging leaders and citizens alike to focus on building institutions that promote fairness, justice and inclusivity.

According to him, fixing Nigeria has become more urgent than ever, as divisions along religious and ethnic lines continue to hinder national progress. He warned that without a deliberate effort to foster unity, development efforts may remain stalled.

Kukah further called on government at all levels to create policies that encourage national integration, while also urging citizens to embrace dialogue and tolerance as tools for peaceful coexistence.

He reiterated that the future of Nigeria depends on the willingness of its people to rise above sectional interests and work together towards a common goal of stability and prosperity.

I’m surprised

— Bucknor Akerele

Also speaking, Bucknor-Akerele in a chat with Vanguard, said she was surprised by the honour, describing it as a significant moment in her public life. However, she used the platform to raise concerns about the state of Nigeria’s democracy, insisting that the struggle to entrench good governance is ongoing.

“The struggle still continues. We’re still fighting to make sure that our democracy remains strong,” she said.

The former deputy governor decried the lack of progress in advancing women’s political participation, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections. According to her, financial barriers imposed by political parties continue to limit women’s involvement in politics.

“They keep saying women will have special recognition, but we have not seen it. The fees required by political parties are too high. It favours moneybags instead of people who genuinely want to serve,” she added.

On the forthcoming elections, Bucknor-Akerele urged Nigerians to vote for leaders who are responsive to the needs of the masses.

“People should come out and vote for a government that truly cares for the people,” she said, while expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of governance.

The event brought together dignitaries and stakeholders from across the country, serving as a platform to celebrate leadership while reinforcing calls for accountability, inclusiveness and democratic consolidation ahead of 2027.