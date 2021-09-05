By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Saturday burst a drug syndicate in Plateau State and recovered 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth 9.5 million naira concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Abuja ABC 214 HV.

A statement by Major Ishaku Takwa STF Military Information Officer said the suspects, including a Retired Police Sgt Patrick Kalu, 60 years old and Mr Friday Kalu 40 years old were nabbed by troops of OPSH during stop and search operation at Manchok Riom road.

“They alleged that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance from Ondo State to Yola, Adamawa State”

Items recovered from the suspects include 320 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis, a Toyota Camry car with registration Number Abuja, ABC 214 HV, a police identity card, 2 Nokia phones and two wallets containing Sixteen Thousand One Hundred naira and another containing Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty Naira only.

The suspects and items recovered have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Plateau State command for further investigation.

While commending troops for their vigilance, Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs.

He said OPSH will not rest on its oars until criminals and their collaborators are annihilated.

He equally urged law-abiding citizens to continue to support security agencies with credible information on criminal activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria