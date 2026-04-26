Enzo’s header sends Chelsea into FA Cup final

Chelsea’s Argentinian midfielder #08 Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea’s Portuguese midfielder #07 Pedro Neto embrace on the pitch after the English FA Cup semi final football match between Chelsea and Leeds United at Wembley stadium in London, on April 26, 2026. Chelsea won the game 1-0 (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Enzo Fernandez fired Chelsea into the FA Cup final against Manchester City as the Argentine sealed a 1-0 win against Leeds in the Blues’ first match after Liam Rosenior’s sacking.

Fernandez’s first-half header in Sunday’s semi-final at Wembley was an ironic twist after another farcical chapter in Chelsea’s turbulent recent history.

The 25-year-old midfielder emerged as a divisive figure towards the end of Rosenior’s brief reign after he was dropped for two games for hinting in an interview that he was considering leaving at the end of the season.

Rosenior’s handling of the incident undermined his already-fragile relationship with his squad as Chelsea’s form spiralled out of control.

He was sacked on Wednesday after a woeful run of five successive defeats without scoring — the club’s worst streak since 1912 — climaxed with Tuesday’s 3-0 hammering at Brighton.

Rosenior, who lasted only 106 days after arriving from Strasbourg, had sealed his fate by criticising the players’ desire and spirit against Brighton.

That outburst was the final straw for Chelsea’s owners, exposing a rift between Rosenior and his stars that included leaked team selections and several players, including Fernandez, publicly expressing frustration with his predecessor Enzo Maresca’s departure.

Chelsea’s woeful run has ruined their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League, leaving them 10 points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa with just four games left.

But, now led by interim manager Calum McFarlane, the Blues can partially salvage a miserable campaign by winning the FA Cup for the first time since 2018.

They will face City in the final on May 16 after Pep Guardiola’s team came from behind to beat second tier Southampton 2-1 on Saturday.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea are into the final for the 17th time in their history and the first since losing to Liverpool in the 2022 showpiece.

If Chelsea can beat City at Wembley, the inexperienced McFarlane would become one of the most unlikely FA Cup-winning managers after stepping up from his role with the club’s Under-21 squad to assist Rosenior.

McFarlane has inherited a mess but he deserves credit for coaxing a more cohesive display from Chelsea so soon after Rosenior’s sacking.

Chelsea restore pride –

It was a missed opportunity for Leeds, who were playing in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987 and haven’t made the final for 53 years.

Brenden Aaronson wasted a golden opportunity to put Leeds ahead in the 15th minute, racing clean through on goal after Trevoh Chalobah’s slip but failing to produce the accuracy to beat Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea responded to that scare by missing a good chance of their own, Joao Pedro drilling a low strike against the near post from close-range.

But Fernandez eased the anxiety around Chelsea with his 23rd-minute opener.

Pascal Struijk was guilty of surrendering possession deep inside Leeds’ half and Pedro Neto pounced, lifting a pin-point cross towards Fernandez, who headed into the far corner from six yards.

It was Chelsea’s first goal for nearly 300 minutes since they netted against third tier Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Leeds sent on Anton Stach at the interval and the German midfielder was inches away from equalising with his first touch, a long-range rocket that forced a fine stop from Sanchez.

Daniel Farke’s side improved after their tepid first half, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin should have done better than head straight at Sanchez from a good position.

Sanchez needed treatment for an injury moments later, but Leeds claimed the Spaniard was faking to give his team a tactical break, leading to a heated clash between several players on the touchline.

Tempers were flaring but it was far from the infamous brutal 1970 FA Cup final battle between these old rivals.

Chelsea kept their cool to close out a win that restored a modicum of pride after the Rosenior debacle.