Police debunk viral ‘bandits in Ogun forest’ video

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed as false and misleading a viral video circulating on social media that allegedly shows armed bandits operating in a forest in Ogun State, assuring residents that there is no such security threat in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi B. Babaseyi, he clarified that the video in question did not originate from Ogun State or anywhere in Nigeria, describing it as “recycled footage deliberately misrepresented to incite fear and panic among the public.”

According to the police, preliminary investigations and credible fact-checking revealed that the footage depicting individuals cooking in a bush environment was actually recorded in Kenya during an operation against cattle rustlers.

The video, the Command added, was captured by a General Service Unit (GSU) drone and first uploaded online in 2022 before being repurposed recently with a false narrative.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, strongly condemned the spread of unverified content, warning that it could undermine public confidence and create unnecessary alarm.

“The video currently in circulation is entirely false and does not reflect the security reality in Ogun State. There is no intelligence or operational report indicating the presence of armed bandits or any such criminal elements in our forests or any part of the state.”

He reassured residents that the Command remains proactive in safeguarding lives and property through intelligence-driven policing, strategic deployments, and sustained surveillance operations.

Ojajuni further urged members of the public to disregard the video and refrain from sharing unverified information that could disrupt public peace.

“We advise citizens to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate security updates. The spread of false and inciting content will not be tolerated,” he added.

The police also called on residents of the State to remain vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with credible, timely information, emphasizing that community cooperation remains vital to maintaining peace and order.

Residents were encouraged to report any suspicious activities through the Command’s emergency lines, as authorities intensify efforts to ensure continued safety across the state.