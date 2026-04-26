Enugu ADC stakeholders reject alleged imposition

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A leadership dispute has broken out in the Enugu State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with some stakeholders rejecting what they describe as an attempt to impose a candidate on the party following its recent state congress.

The disagreement has split the party in the state, with rival groups laying claim to the chairmanship and urging the national leadership to exercise caution in recognising any outcome.

Comrade Chika Idoko, an ADC chieftain in Enugu State and the party’s 2023 senatorial candidate for Enugu North Zone, told journalists on Friday that an influential former governor in the state was backing a preferred candidate against the will of some party stakeholders.

“This is a desperate attempt to compromise the credibility of the party and frustrate the will of genuine stakeholders,” Idoko said.

He said the development had raised concerns among members about how the party’s leadership in the state was being determined.

“How can a party seeking public trust and credibility be led in a way that raises questions among its own members?” he asked.

Idoko also alleged that due process was not followed and warned against what he described as undue influence in the leadership process.

He maintained that Major General Chris Eze (retd) is the legitimate chairman of the ADC in Enugu State, having emerged from the just-concluded congress conducted in line with party procedures.

“Chris Eze earned his mandate through performance, trust, tested leadership and strong grassroots support, not through imposition,” Idoko said.

He cautioned the party’s National Organising Secretary, the National Working Committee and other leaders against recognising what he described as an imposed leadership arrangement.

“The Enugu ADC has already spoken through a legitimate internal process,” he added, insisting that the outcome of the congress reflects the will of party members across the state.

According to him, the party must uphold transparency, internal democracy and credibility as an opposition platform.