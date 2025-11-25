Troops seize 108kg of cannabis, arrest suspect in Kogi

Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have seized 108.8 kg of cannabis and arrested a major courier on the Kabba-Obajana road from Ekiti to Kogi.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Brigade’s spokesperson, Lt Hassan Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Lokoja.

“The troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against banditry and drug trafficking in Kogi, intercepting a major consignment of Cannabis sativa worth a substantial amount from Ekiti State to Obajana.

“The operation occurred on Monday when troops deployed to the Agbede Response Area conducted a routine stop-and-search on a Toyota Camry with registration number DKA 158AU.

“The vehicle, driven by the suspect, was also found with a branded police hat and belt displayed on the dashboard, raising further suspicion.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 10 sacks of Cannabis sativa weighing 108.8 kg, concealed in the car.

“Preliminary findings suggest that large-scale drug movement of this nature not only supports criminal networks financially but also fuels the chain of activities that often escalate into banditry within the state and surrounding regions,” Abdullahi said.

He said the army has handed over the suspect and the recovered exhibits to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kogi Command, for further investigation and necessary action.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian army’s commitment to supporting national efforts to eradicate drug trafficking, curb the enabling factors of banditry, enhance public safety, and maintain a secure environment for all citizens. (NAN)