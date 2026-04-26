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April 26, 2026

Como beat Genoa to keep up Champions League bid

Como beat Genoa to keep up Champions League bid

Como kept up their bid for Champions League football by winning 2-0 at Genoa on Sunday and putting pressure on Juventus in the race for a top four finish in Serie A.

Headed goals in each half from Tasos Douvikas and Assane Diao gave Como a deserved victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and moved the ambitious lakeside outfit back into fifth, two points behind fourth-placed Juve.

Juventus face AC Milan at the San Siro in Sunday’s headline fixture, with both teams trying to secure a place in Europe’s elite club competition.

The pressure will be on Juve as Roma, in sixth, are level on 61 points with Como whose win was a return to form after a difficult few weeks.

Cesc Fabregas’ team were at one point favourites for the final Champions League spot but a single point from their previous three matches allowed Juve to sneak in.

Como, who have never played in European competition, also suffered a painful elimination from the Italian Cup at the hands of Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Later, Inter can take another step towards the Serie A title with a win at mid-table Torino.

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