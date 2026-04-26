Como beat Genoa to keep up Champions League bid

Como kept up their bid for Champions League football by winning 2-0 at Genoa on Sunday and putting pressure on Juventus in the race for a top four finish in Serie A.

Headed goals in each half from Tasos Douvikas and Assane Diao gave Como a deserved victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and moved the ambitious lakeside outfit back into fifth, two points behind fourth-placed Juve.

Juventus face AC Milan at the San Siro in Sunday’s headline fixture, with both teams trying to secure a place in Europe’s elite club competition.

The pressure will be on Juve as Roma, in sixth, are level on 61 points with Como whose win was a return to form after a difficult few weeks.

Cesc Fabregas’ team were at one point favourites for the final Champions League spot but a single point from their previous three matches allowed Juve to sneak in.

Como, who have never played in European competition, also suffered a painful elimination from the Italian Cup at the hands of Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Later, Inter can take another step towards the Serie A title with a win at mid-table Torino.