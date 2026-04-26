Plateau will remain safe haven for law-abiding Nigerians – Gov Mutfwang

Gov. Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa

Jos – Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the state remains a place of refuge for law-abiding Nigerians displaced from the North-East and other troubled parts of the country.

Mutfwang made this known on Sunday during a church service at the EYN-Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, opposite the Plateau State House of Assembly in Jos.

The governor expressed optimism that God would restore lasting peace to Plateau State, the Middle Belt, and Nigeria as a whole.

He also appreciated the EYN Church for its support during the 2023 general elections and assured the congregation of his administration’s commitment to peaceful coexistence and the welfare of all citizens.

“Let us thank God that some of our brethren who were displaced have begun returning home,” he said.

“I want to assure you that Plateau State will continue to serve as a refuge for those displaced, particularly from the North-East. We pray for the restoration of peace across Plateau, the Middle Belt, and the entire nation.”

Mutfwang urged residents of Plateau State and the Middle Belt to embrace unity and mutual support, stressing the need to be one another’s keepers and avoid divisive tendencies capable of hindering collective progress.

He said people should celebrate one another’s successes, noting that resentment over others’ achievements would not translate into personal advancement.

While acknowledging the limitations of government in meeting every individual need, the governor reiterated his administration’s resolve to meet the collective aspirations of the people.

He commended widows for their resilience and dedication despite hardship, noting their sacrifices in caring for their families and serving God.

The governor also announced plans for a major intervention to address the pressing needs of widows in the state.

In his remarks, the Reverend in charge of EYN LCC, Jos, Rev. Joseph Kwaha, commended the governor for his devotion to God and what he described as effective leadership.

He particularly praised Mutfwang’s swift response to crises, including the recent attacks in Angwan Rukuba, saying it demonstrated commitment to peace, unity, and security.