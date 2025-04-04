Troops foil attacks, recover arms and ammunition in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), in collaboration with Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, have successfully repelled attacks targeting communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The region has recently been the target of coordinated attacks by armed men, particularly in the communities of Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Taddai, and Hurti, which have faced significant violence and losses in recent years.

Major Samson Zhakom, the Media Information Officer for Operation SAFE HAVEN, confirmed the success of the operation in a statement issued on Friday. He said: “On 2 April 2025, troops thwarted militia attacks on the aforementioned communities in Bokkos Local Government Area. During the operation, troops made contact with the attackers, overwhelmed them, and forced them to abandon an AK-47 rifle and six motorcycles.”

The troops later tracked the attackers’ retreat and found signs of blood along their withdrawal route. Further operations continued on 3 April 2025, with a focus on the Hurti community.

“In Hurti, troops engaged the militias with heavy fire, forcing them to retreat in disarray. After securing the area, the troops recovered a locally fabricated pistol, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, and four motorcycles. Troops are maintaining dominance in the area to neutralize the fleeing criminals.”

Additionally, on 3 April 2025, troops from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gashish carried out offensive operations in Dome Hill, Rahul Mazat, and Anguwa Mamuda in Barkin Ladi LGA. Acting on credible intelligence, they searched a known criminal hideout and recovered: One fabricated revolver rifle. One round of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition. ₦89,800 in cash.

Unfortunately, the suspects managed to escape before the troops arrived at the location. The recovered weapons and ammunition are now in the custody of the military, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing criminals.

Later on the same day, troops from Sector 2 OPSH, along with local vigilantes, launched an operation based on credible intelligence about bandit activity along Kampani Zurak road in Wase LGA. During the engagement, one bandit was neutralized, and troops recovered: One AK-47 rifle magazine, One motorcycle, among other items.

The pursuit of the remaining bandits is ongoing. Major Zhakom assured the public that Operation SAFE HAVEN will continue to disrupt the activities of non-state actors, ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding residents within the Joint Operations Area.