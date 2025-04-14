Plateau: 49 killed in Sunday night attack; troops rescue 16

An image from one of the scenes of attack.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, JOS

No fewer than 49 persons have been confirmed killed and property razed in a Sunday night attack in the Zike hamlet, Kimakpa community, Kwall District, Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Sam Jugo, the National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association, IDA, said the incident happened when residents were fast asleep. He said they were awakened by gunshots which sent them scampering to safety.

His words: “The leadership of Irigwe Development Association, IDA, woke up with yet another massacre at Zike hamlet, Kwall, Bassa LGA of Plateau State at about midnight of Sunday 13th April, 2025.

“Witnesses on the scene said sporadic gunshots were heard from multiple locations and by morning 49 corpses were recovered at the time of this report.

“This is aside from persons injured which have not been ascertained yet. The perpetrators, according to the residents, were Fulani.

Massacres

“They said there were rumours before the attacks and the security stationed in the area were notified. The Sector 3 Commander confirmed this allegation and mobilized his men to Kwall. But alas, the carnage still took place.

“This is in addition to the nine persons killed last week. From December 2024 to date the Irigwe nation has recorded not less than 75 persons killed.

“This assault on a peace-loving people on their motherland is very provocative, vexing and undeserving. What is baffling residents most is the intent of the Drone Station in Kwall, which should have been deployed for reconnaissance when rumours filtered in.

“We use this medium to call on the Federal Government and the Plateau State governments to intervene before the already precarious situation snowballs into a major humanitarian catastrophe.

“We appeal to all Irigwe natives to remain calm during this mourning period, trusting that the security will do the needful to restore the confidence of the people.”

The Plateau State Government has, however, condemned in strong terms the unprovoked attack as the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the attack is one too many, posing an existential threat to the lives and livelihoods of the peace-loving people of the State .

“It is sad that in less than two weeks after our people were killed in the Bokkos local government, this sad and provocative incident is reoccurring in another community in the Bassa local government.

“This is an attempt to puncture the peace that has gradually returned to the State. We urge the peaceful people of the State particularly in the attacked community to remain calm and equally vigilant.”

She reincarnated that the Mutfwang administration is determined to deal decisively with anybody or groups found culpable in attacking innocent persons in the State, advised against reprisals and urged security operatives to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly acts.

… 16 rescued

In another development, troops of 3 Division Nigerian Army and Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have rescued 16 passengers kidnapped along Jos- Mangu road in Plateau State.

The Media Information Officer Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major Samson Zhakom confirmed, “The rescue operation began when troops conducting Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A discovered an empty vehicle abandoned by the roadside at Mararaban Kantoma in the Mangu Local Government Area of the State at about 9 pm on Sunday, 13 April 2025.

“The troops immediately searched the nearby bushes to trace the occupants of the vehicle suspected to have been kidnapped.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the troops opened fire, but own troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower forcing them to abandon the victims and flee. Troops exploited the general area and rescued all 16 abducted passengers which included six children.

“Troops administered first aid to some of the rescued victims, who sustained minor injuries during the incident.

“Thereafter, troops escorted the victims to safety to continue their journey to the Jos Metropolis.

“Meanwhile, troops are on the lookout for the fleeing kidnappers suspected to have sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter with troops.”

Vanguard News