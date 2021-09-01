An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday ordered that a 21-year-old trader, Babagana Mohammed be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre for allegedly snatching a cell phone.

The police charged Mohammed who lives in Angwan Azara, Abuja with as charged with criminal force and extortion.

The Judge Sani Umar adjourned the case until Sept. 15, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Gold Roland of Giri, Abuja reported the matter at the police on Aug. 27.

Tanko said that the defendant snatched the complainant’s Infinix Hot 10 worth N60,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 263 and 291 of the Penal Code.

Tanko prayed the court not to admit the defendant to bail on grounds that he was a habitual offender.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria