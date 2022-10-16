.

— Apprentice docked for stealing cables coils, worth N300,000

By Dayo Johnson,

An Ondo Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Ondo town, has sentenced a 23-year-old student, Handsome Kenneth, to three years imprisonment for stealing an infinix S4 mobile phone valued at N49,500.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Benard Olagbayi, said the convict committed the offence in September, at 4 p.m. at the Akiavic Hotel area, in Ondo City.

The charge sheet read that ” You, Handsome Kenneth, on September 15, 2022, at about 4 pm at Akiavic Hotel, along Ademulegun road, Ondo, in the Ondo Magisterial Districts stole one infinite S4 mobile phone valued at N49,500, property of one Akinladejo Felix and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

Kenneth pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing him.

Consequently, the trial Chief Magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeniyan, sentenced the convict to 3 years imprisonment with an option of N277,400 fine, due to the magnitude of the offence.

Similarly, a 22-year-old apprentice, Samuel Uzemezue, has been arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an electric cable and coils, worth N300,000.

The prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, charged Uzemezue with three counts of conspiracy and theft.

Akintimehin, told the court that the defendant with others still at large committed the offence on October 6, 2022 at about 5.00 p.m. at Arakale Road, Akure.

He added to that the defendant entered a shop and stole six coils of 2.5mm Lagos wire valued at N72,000, belonging to one Salome Anyakee.

According to him, the defendant, “on the following day also stole four coil of 2.5mm wire valued at N46,000, two coils of star wire valued at N37,000, one coil of 16mm purehem wire valued at N75,000, one coil of 6mm purehem wire valued at N35,000, and other coils total valued at N300,000 belonging to the same Anyakee.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravene Section 516, 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2016.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunnus, thereafter, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Al-Yunnus, has adjourned the case till November 11 for mention.