Photos: Residents jubilate as INEC declares Adeleke winner of Osun election

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Sunday trooped into the streets to celebrate Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the governorship election.

The jubilation followed the declaration of Adeleke as the winner of Saturday’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adeleke of the Accord Party polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured 444,815 votes.

The governor won 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11, giving Adeleke a 66,252-vote margin.

Immediately after the declaration, residents and party supporters who had kept vigil around the INEC collation centre in Osogbo trooped onto the streets to celebrate the outcome.

While some supporters headed to Ede, the governor’s hometown, others made their way towards the city centre, where they were joined by more residents in the celebrations.

Men, women, youths and children were seen dancing and singing as supporters displayed the flags and insignia of the Accord Party.

The Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, declared Adeleke the winner at about 7:24 a.m. at the state collation centre.

Making the declaration, Ogunwole said: “Adeleke Ademola of the Accord Party, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

Reacting to the outcome, spokesperson for the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, described the resilience of Osun voters as encouraging.

He said the result showed that the people had renewed Adeleke’s mandate based on his administration’s performance.

“The people of Osun State have renewed Mr Governor’s mandate, which showed that he has performed and has been rewarded. We are glad because Mr Governor has been very confident of the victory,” Olajengbesi said.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a democrat, and said the President had congratulated Adeleke.

According to Olajengbesi, Tinubu called Adeleke even before the final result was announced, describing the gesture as an indication of his commitment to democratic principles.

“Mr President is a Democrat, who has called the Governor even before the result was announced. That is the sign of a democrat,” he said.

Olajengbesi also said the campaign council appreciated the President for directing the electoral and security agencies to ensure that the election was conducted in accordance with the rules.

He, however, alleged that there were instances of intimidation and harassment during the election.

“We are also appreciative of Mr President for giving directive to INEC and security agencies that the election must be free and fair. We do not actually believe it is free and fair because there is a lot of intimidation and harassment.

“But Mr President has done very well, to give explicit instruction that the election be conducted in line with rule and regulations,” he added.

The declaration brought to an end the collation of results from the 30 local government areas and triggered widespread celebrations among Adeleke’s supporters in Osogbo and other parts of the state.