‘Thank you Mr President’- Adeleke thanks Tinubu over his re-election

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has thanked President Bola Tinubu following his re-election.

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the August 15 governorship poll.

Speaking to the press after the declaration, the governor confirmed that President Tinubu has called to congratulate him.

Adeleke, who described his re-election as a victory for democracy and Osun people, thanked the president for ensuring democracy ‘lives on.’

“I want to seize this opportunity to thank Mr President. Mr President has called me and he has congratulated me, thank you Mr President for making sure democracy lives on because you fought for it,” he said.

Earlier, Accord Party chieftain, Pelumi Olajengbesi, disclosed that President Tinubu had called Adeleke to congratulate him before the result was announced.

Olajengbesi, while address journalists shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke as the winner of the governorship election, said the President congratulated Governor Adeleke on Saturday night.

“Let me tell you this quickly: even before the result was declared yesterday night, Mr. President called Mr. Governor and congratulated him, and that is good leadership,” he said.

Adeleke defeated his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with over 60,000 votes.