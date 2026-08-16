Full list: 19 Osun LGs where Adeleke won governorship election

File: Governor Ademola Adeleke
Incumbent Osun State Governor and Accord Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke, has been declared winner of the governorship election held on Saturday.
The results were presented by the state’s Returning Officer, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Osogbo on Sunday.
Adeleke won 19 local government areas, while the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, won 11.
Adeleke recorded some of his strongest performances in his traditional strongholds, including Ede North, Osogbo, Ede South, Iwo and Ife East.
LGAs won by Adeleke
The Accord Party candidate won the following 19 local government areas:
Ede North: Adeleke — 35,427; Oyebamiji — 10,283
Osogbo: Adeleke — 36,480; Oyebamiji — 30,474
Ede South: Adeleke — 26,188; Oyebamiji — 6,219
Iwo: Adeleke — 27,085; Oyebamiji — 19,660
Ife East: Adeleke — 27,201; Oyebamiji — 18,600
Ife Central: Adeleke — 21,171; Oyebamiji — 15,913
Ifelodun: Adeleke — 21,107; Oyebamiji — 18,396
Oriade: Adeleke — 21,343; Oyebamiji — 14,863
Egbedore: Adeleke — 19,278; Oyebamiji — 11,194
Odo Otin: Adeleke — 18,003; Oyebamiji — 15,435
Ilesa West: Adeleke — 16,196; Oyebamiji — 12,756
Ila: Adeleke — 16,211; Oyebamiji — 12,934
Ayedaade: Adeleke — 16,681; Oyebamiji — 15,719
Ife North: Adeleke — 13,879; Oyebamiji — 9,613
Orolu: Adeleke — 12,352; Oyebamiji — 10,622
Boluwaduro: Adeleke — 7,118; Oyebamiji — 7,050
Ayedire: Adeleke — 11,073; Oyebamiji — 9,910
Ifedayo: Adeleke — 7,427; Oyebamiji — 6,836
Ejigbo: Adeleke — 18,458; Oyebamiji — 16,195
LGAs won by APC
Oyebamiji led in 11 local government areas, including several areas where the APC traditionally enjoys substantial support.
The APC won Ilesa East with 16,208 votes against Adeleke’s 12,280; Boripe with 19,963 against 12,448; Irepodun with 15,713 against 14,504; and Obokun with 16,120 against 12,023.
Oyebamiji also won in Atakumosa West, Irewole, Atakumosa East, Isokan, Olaoluwa, Ife South and Olorunda.
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) generally recorded significantly lower figures, although it secured 5,053 votes in Ejigbo, its strongest showing among the figures supplied.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.