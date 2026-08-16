Full list: 19 Osun LGs where Adeleke won governorship election

File: Governor Ademola Adeleke

Incumbent Osun State Governor and Accord Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke, has been declared winner of the governorship election held on Saturday.

The results were presented by the state’s Returning Officer, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Osogbo on Sunday.

Adeleke won 19 local government areas, while the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, won 11.

Adeleke recorded some of his strongest performances in his traditional strongholds, including Ede North, Osogbo, Ede South, Iwo and Ife East.

LGAs won by Adeleke

The Accord Party candidate won the following 19 local government areas:

Ede North: Adeleke — 35,427; Oyebamiji — 10,283

Osogbo: Adeleke — 36,480; Oyebamiji — 30,474

Ede South: Adeleke — 26,188; Oyebamiji — 6,219

Iwo: Adeleke — 27,085; Oyebamiji — 19,660

Ife East: Adeleke — 27,201; Oyebamiji — 18,600

Ife Central: Adeleke — 21,171; Oyebamiji — 15,913

Ifelodun: Adeleke — 21,107; Oyebamiji — 18,396

Oriade: Adeleke — 21,343; Oyebamiji — 14,863

Egbedore: Adeleke — 19,278; Oyebamiji — 11,194

Odo Otin: Adeleke — 18,003; Oyebamiji — 15,435

Ilesa West: Adeleke — 16,196; Oyebamiji — 12,756

Ila: Adeleke — 16,211; Oyebamiji — 12,934

Ayedaade: Adeleke — 16,681; Oyebamiji — 15,719

Ife North: Adeleke — 13,879; Oyebamiji — 9,613

Orolu: Adeleke — 12,352; Oyebamiji — 10,622

Boluwaduro: Adeleke — 7,118; Oyebamiji — 7,050

Ayedire: Adeleke — 11,073; Oyebamiji — 9,910

Ifedayo: Adeleke — 7,427; Oyebamiji — 6,836

Ejigbo: Adeleke — 18,458; Oyebamiji — 16,195

LGAs won by APC

Oyebamiji led in 11 local government areas, including several areas where the APC traditionally enjoys substantial support.

The APC won Ilesa East with 16,208 votes against Adeleke’s 12,280; Boripe with 19,963 against 12,448; Irepodun with 15,713 against 14,504; and Obokun with 16,120 against 12,023.

Oyebamiji also won in Atakumosa West, Irewole, Atakumosa East, Isokan, Olaoluwa, Ife South and Olorunda.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) generally recorded significantly lower figures, although it secured 5,053 votes in Ejigbo, its strongest showing among the figures supplied.