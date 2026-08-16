Osun Election: SERAP urges INEC, EFCC, ICPC to probe vote-buying, violence

…Calls for Regional, UN Scrutiny

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) “to urgently, jointly and transparently investigate reported cases of vote-buying, financial inducement, illegal election financing, voter intimidation, violence, misuse of public resources and other electoral offences in connection with the 2026 Osun State governorship election.”

SERAP also urged the agencies “to invite and facilitate independent regional and international assessment through the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and relevant UN human-rights mechanisms, as complementary scrutiny to domestic accountability processes.”

SERAP urged the agencies “to trace the sources and movement of funds allegedly deployed for vote-buying or other unlawful electoral purposes and identify those who provided, authorised, distributed, financed or facilitated the alleged conduct.”

SERAP further urged them “to ensure the preservation and examination of banking and mobile-money records, telecommunications data, CCTV and video footage, polling-unit records and other documentary and digital evidence.”

SERAP urged them “investigate, promptly arrest and, where appropriate, prosecute persons reasonably suspected of electoral, corruption or other criminal offences, including those who financed or facilitated the alleged conduct.”

In the petition dated 15 August 2026 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The legitimacy and credibility of the Osun State election result ultimately depend upon whether voters were genuinely able to freely exercise their right to participation and political choice.”

SERAP said: “Where voters are allegedly induced with money or other benefits, threatened with violence, intimidated, obstructed or otherwise coerced, serious questions arise as to whether the Osun election reflected the free and genuine will of the electorate.”

The petition addressed to Professor Joash Amupitan, Chairman, INEC; Olanipekun Olukoyede, Chairman, EFCC; and Musa Aliyu, Chairman, ICPC; read in part: “A joint investigation by the agencies would ensure coordinated examination of the electoral, financial and criminal dimensions of the reported electoral offences and violations.”

“Inviting appropriate regional and international mechanisms would provide complementary independent scrutiny, strengthen transparency and accountability, and help assess the wider implications of the reported violations for Nigeria’s human-rights and democratic obligations.”

“The three agencies should make their findings public and ensure that relevant evidence is available, where lawful and appropriate, to competent electoral tribunals and other accountability mechanisms.”

“These measures are important not only for accountability for the Osun election but also for preventing recurrence, deterring electoral corruption and violence, strengthening public confidence in INEC and other institutions, and safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the 2027 general elections.”

“According to preliminary reports by the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria Election Observation Hub (EU-SDGN EOH), civil society observers recorded 323 electoral offences and irregularities across 726 polling units observed as of noon on election day.”

“These included 103 cases of vote trading, 28 cases of inducement of polling and security officials, 31 cases of voter obstruction, 38 cases of campaigning at polling units, 14 cases of voter impersonation, 12 cases of multiple voting, seven cases of election-official misconduct and 85 cases involving exposure of ballot papers.”

“The observers also recorded 38 security incidents, including reported cases of thuggery, attacks on electoral officials and voter intimidation.”

“According to the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, there were also reported cases of vote-buying and other inducements, including the distribution of Jollof rice and drinks at a polling unit in Isokan Local Government Area, which allegedly caused significant disorder.”

“The Situation Room also reported the harassment of an election observer and alleged disruption by thugs.”

“There are other reported cases of corruption and other serious infractions of the Electoral Act 2026, the Nigerian Constitution, and Nigeria’s obligations under international human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a state party, allegedly involving both political actors and private individuals or organisations.”

“Sections 125, 131 and 132 of the Electoral Act 2026 criminalise bribery, undue influence and the use or threat of violence to influence voting. The Act also establishes political-finance safeguards, including contribution and expenditure limits and post-election disclosure requirements under sections 91–94.”

“Section 138(1) permits an election to be questioned where it was invalid by reason of ‘corrupt practices or non-compliance with the provisions of this Act’, while section 139 addresses non-compliance that may substantially affect an election result.”

“The allegations of corruption preceding election day, electoral bribery and other offences also raise concerns under sections 14(2)(a), 15(5), 17(2)(a), 117 and 178 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), which underpin democratic participation and the right to free, fair and legitimate elections free from corruption.”

“Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights protects Nigerians’ right to vote. The UN Human Rights Committee has emphasised that voters must be able to exercise their political rights free from ‘violence or threat of violence, compulsion, inducement or manipulative interference of any kind.’”

“Similarly, Article 13(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights provides that ‘every citizen shall have the right to participate freely in the government of his country.’ Nigeria has ratified both human rights treaties.”

“The African Commission’s 2026 Resolution on Elections in Africa calls on States in Nigeria to ‘prevent, investigate and prosecute human rights violations which occur before, during and after the election period and provide adequate redress to victims.’”

SERAP therefore urged INEC, EFCC and ICPC to: Immediately commence a joint investigation into reported vote-buying, inducement, illegal election financing, intimidation, violence, misuse of public resources and other electoral offences in Osun election.



Trace and investigate the corruption and illicit financial flows behind the alleged conduct and preserve relevant banking, telecommunications, CCTV, polling-unit and other evidence.



Investigate, arrest and, where appropriate, prosecute persons reasonably suspected of electoral, corruption or other criminal offences, including those who financed or facilitated the alleged conduct.

Investigate compliance with sections 91–94 of the Electoral Act 2026, including campaign contributions, expenditure and sources of funds.



Publish the findings and take all lawful measures necessary where credible evidence shows that corruption, inducement, coercion or violence materially affected voters or the election outcome.



Facilitate regional and international scrutiny, including by ECOWAS, the AU, the African Commission and relevant UN human-rights mechanisms.



Make relevant evidence available to competent electoral and judicial bodies, where appropriate and lawful, particularly where it may establish that corrupt practices or substantial non-compliance affected the election.

“We would be grateful for information on the steps being taken in response to this petition.”