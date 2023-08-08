Court remands labourer for allegedly stealing ‘pomo’

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Tuesday ordered that a 23-year-old man, Abdulwahab Yusuf who pleaded guilty to stealing cow skin worth N8,500 be remanded in a correction centre.

The police charged Yusuf, who lives in Tukuntawa Quarters, Kano, with theft.

Judge Umar Lawal-Abubakar, adjourned the matter until Aug. 22 for summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Fatihu Auwal who also resides in Tukuntawa Quarters, reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on Aug. 5.

Wada alleged that the defendant entered into the complainant’s stand and stole the cow skin.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. (NAN)