A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of two brothers, Kingsley Timothy and Peter Timothy, in correction custody over alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Kingsley, 28, and Peter Timothy, 25, both residents of Doka in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, with armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of the brothers for lack of jurisdiction.

Emmanuel directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the case until May 28 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was transferred from Kachia Division Police Station to State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi via a letter dated Feb. 23.

Leo said that one Moses Dauda of Bishini in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna reported the case at the Division Police Station Kaduna on Feb. 21.

He said the brothers and two others at large, attacked and robbed the complainant’s brother (Isaiah) at gunpoint while on his way back from the market.

The prosecutor said that the brothers pointed a locally made pistol at Isaiah and also stabbed him with a knife in his stomach which made him bleed to death.

Leo also alleged that the brothers stole Isaiah’s Tecno phone worth N93,000, motorcycle worth M230,000 and N150.00 cash.

“The brothers were caught and handed over to the police when a passerby who saw them in the act and raised an alarm, while their accomplices ran away,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 1(1) (2)(3)(b) of the Robbery and Firearm Special Provision Act, 2004.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria