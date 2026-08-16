I’m expecting Oyebamiji to call, congratulate me — Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Nwafor Sunday

Osun State Governor and candidate of the Accord Party, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed appreciation to God and the people of the state following his victory in the governorship election, saying he expects the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, to call and congratulate him.

Adeleke, speaking after the declaration of the election result, described his victory as a triumph for democracy and a reward from the people of Osun State for his administration’s achievements.

He thanked God for what he described as a successful election, saying the outcome reflected the people’s appreciation of his administration’s efforts in infrastructure, healthcare, security and other areas.

“I thank God Almighty for this victory. It’s a victory for democracy. Victory for Osun election,” Adeleke said.

According to him, the result was also a way for the people of Osun to repay his administration for its efforts in improving infrastructure, healthcare and security across the state.

He said: “The victory is a way Osun people is repaying me for the infrastructural developments, health, security and other things I have delivered for my people.”

Adeleke, who adopted a conciliatory tone after the election, said there was no victor and no vanquished, while expressing optimism that his main challenger would accept the outcome.

“It’s no victor, no vanquish. I am expecting for the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, to call me and congratulate me,” he said.

The governor also attributed his victory to his faith in God, saying, “I have a God who never fails.”

Adeleke further thanked President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a successful election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke the winner of the election after he polled 511,067 votes, defeating Oyebamiji of the APC, who scored 444,815 votes.

Adeleke won in 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11, giving the incumbent a 66,252-vote margin.