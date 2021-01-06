FRSC warns motorists against ‘over-speed’ in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has urged motorists within Enugu State to refrain from over-speeding in 2021 to further reduce Road Traffic Crashes, RTCs, in the area and other states.

FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Kalu Ogbonnaya, made the warning while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ogbonnaya noted that although the RTCs recorded in 2020 was relatively lower compared to previous years in the state, stressing the record so far shows that over-speeding remained a major cause of RTCs in 2020.

According to him, drivers should reduce their speed to the barest minimum and there is a standard speed level for every kind of vehicle on any road.

“I must congratulate all motorists and passengers that made it to 2021.

“However, motorists/drivers should stop speed violations and lane violations in the state.

“Over-speed is the leading cause of RTCs in the state and we want all road users to be cautious of their speed level when on the roads in 2021.

“While commercial and all bus drivers must install speed limiting devices in their vehicles; which will further reduce RTCs in the state this year,’’ he said.

Ogbonnaya, who is also a Core Commander in FRSC, urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are mechanically sound and roadworthy this year.

“There is a need to get all driving papers and driving license valid for the year,” he said.

The sector commander also noted that drivers should not engage in alcohol intake before embarking on any journey, especially this festive season.

“Drivers should refrain from drug abuse and intake of intoxicating substances that affect their vision and judgment while driving,’’ he said.

He, however, assured that FRSC would continue to carry out massive road education, enlightenment and enforcement within 2021 to ensure compliance of all road users to traffic regulation and rules.

Vanguard Nigeria News

