3 die, others injured in Ogun auto crash

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No fewer than three persons on Wednesday lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries in a road crash along Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) spokesman, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the crash occurred at about 5:00 a.m. near Babcock Junction in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun.

He said the crash involved a white Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number LG 59 BLF and a yellow crane without a registration number.

He said that preliminary investigation indicated that the crane was travelling against traffic at excessive speed, which resulted to a head-on collision with the oncoming Benz truck.

According to him, six persons, comprising three males and three females, were involved in the crash.

“A total of three persons, comprising two males and one female, lost their lives, while three male victims sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

Akinbiyi said TRACE operatives, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Police, with support from another rescue team ”Papa Oscar”, responded promptly to the scene of the accident.

He said the injured victims have been taken to the Babcock University Teaching Hospital for treatment, while bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) morgue in Sagamu.

The TRACE spokesman added that traffic was diverted from Delabo Junction to the second carriageway to ease vehicular movement while efforts are ongoing to evacuate the crashed vehicles.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged motorists to desist from driving against traffic and other traffic violations.

“Motorists should avoid route violation and driving against traffic, considering the grave consequences associated with such dangerous acts,” Akinbiyi said. (NAN)