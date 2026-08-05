Brake failure injures eight passengers in Plateau auto crash

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — No fewer than eight passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries on Wednesday when a commercial Sharon bus reportedly suffered brake failure and crashed in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The vehicle, which was travelling from Namu in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area to Jos, reportedly lost control before crashing at about 3pm.

A resident of Pankshin, Rotkang Amos, who spoke with Vanguard, said one female passenger sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the General Hospital, Pankshin, while others sustained minor injuries.

“The vehicle was coming from Namu in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area on its way to Jos. One woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the General Hospital in Pankshin, while others sustained minor injuries,” he said.

He added that more than eight passengers were onboard the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Confirming the incident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau State Command, said preliminary investigations indicated that the crash was caused by brake failure.

The Command’s Public Education Officer, Route Commander Peter Longsan, told Vanguard that no life was lost in the accident.

“The crash actually happened. Preliminary findings indicate that it was caused by brake failure. The victims were passengers returning from the market,” Longsan said.

He explained that an FRSC official who arrived at the scene met members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who had already evacuated the injured victims because the driver was one of their members.

According to him, the victims were taken to Cottage Hospital, Chip, and other nearby health facilities for treatment before the arrival of FRSC personnel.

Longsan said the exact number of casualties could not immediately be ascertained because the injured passengers had already been evacuated before road safety officials arrived at the scene.

He urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good mechanical condition, especially by carrying out regular checks on braking systems before embarking on journeys.