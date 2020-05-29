Kindly Share This Story:

An environmentalist has said wetland is more beneficial to the ecosystem than buildings.

Mr. Adedamola Ogunsesan, Project Manager, Lekki Conservation Foundation, LCF, said this during a zoom programme organised by Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, to mark World Biodiversity Day celebration.

According to him, there was a need to integrate urban development, to ensure that wetland provides solutions to people in the environment.

Speaking on “Conserving Wetland for Sustainability of Urban Livelihood,” Ogunsesan urged the Federal and State governments to develop a master plan for wetlands in the country.

Also speaking during the programme held on the theme “Our Solutions Are in The Nature,” Dr. Fisayo Jerome of the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research, NIOMR, urged Lagos State Government to enforce environmental laws to sustain the environment.

Jerome, who spoke on the topic: “Role of Nature in Ecosystems Sustainability”, called for the enforcement of environmental laws to protect endangered species in our oceans and rivers.

According to her, all sectors should maintain the sustainability of the ecosystem through continuous awareness.

She said there was need for man, as a specie, to consider the need for the sustainability of the ecosystem.

“Ocean covers about 97.5 per cent of the world, while the remaining percentage is covered by fresh water.

“Ocean is the primary regulator of the global climate, while Nigeria’s maritime zone is also an ecosystem, as the country has a stretch of 80 kilometers of coastline totaling 200,000 nautical miles.

“In those areas, fishing has been permitted on a small scale, while beyond is the non-exclusive economic zone.

“Here is where we have the non-living resources such as crude oil and ad hoc,” Jerome said.

She described Nigeria as the highest exporter of crude oil and largest ad hoc of the ecosystem in Africa and third in the world.

