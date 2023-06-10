A woman’s passion for cleaner environment

Mrs. Ramat Folake Abdulsallam, convener of Fola-Mola Global Initiative, has over the years been consistent in her campaign for cleaner and safer environment through community service.

In line with the theme of the 2023 World Environmental Day, observed June 5, which focused on solution to plastic pollution under the campaign, #BeatPlasticPollution, her organisation, in collaboration with three other partners — GCCI, aCtiVista and Initiative for Peace & Stability — took its campaign to Oridilu community, Ward ‘D’ in Amukoko Ifelodun LCDA, Lagos for sensitisation and advocacy on proper disposal of plastic materials, sanitation and waste management.

“Environmental sanitation is a fundamental process that is key to public health, which is essential for social, economic and overall health development in the society,” Mrs. Abdulsallam, told Vanguard.

The demonstration started from Baale’s palace. According to the stakeholders in the community, mounting of plastic cage at strategic points is one of the solutions to plastic pollution in the community and Lagos State generally. This will encourage people to drop their plastic wastes into the cages.

Also, a collector of plastic materials in Oridilu community who can help households to generate income from their plastic wastes instead of allowing the plastics to block the drainages, was discussed.

The exercise also provided an opportunity to address an environmental black spot behind the premises of a public school, Gaskiya College, which has turned into a dump site.

“We approached a LAWMA-approved private waste collector, MA Ajao Ent. Nig. Ltd, along Gaskiya Road, and the officials promised to pack the waste as soon as possible for the students’ health. We advised them to contact the state LAWMA for further intervention,” the convener said.

According to the organisers, the excersise is part of their quarterly community sanitation project tagged ‘My Environment & Me’. “The objective is to inculcate knowledge on environmental sanitation, change negative attitude and practices, and also help people see the value of volunteering in community service,” Mrs. Abdulsallam said.

Chief Olatunji Abdul-Lateef, Baale of Oridilu and head of traditional chieftaincy; his members: Iya Lode Oridulu, Mrs. Muslimat Yusuf; Balogun Oridilu, Mr. Ibrahim Oladimeji; and the CDA Secretary, Mrs. Kuburat Soliu, were among the participants at the event.

Sadly, today, our world is overflowing with used plastics. More than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year, half of which is designed to be used only once.