Kano Emirate: Sanusi was victimized in 2019 – Gov Yusuf knocks Ganduje

Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has on Friday stated the reason why the Kano State government reinstated HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Governor Yusuf said Sanusi II was victimized in 2019.

He stated this during the event to present the letter of appointment to the reinstated Emir at the government house.

Governor Yusuf said the emirate council law 2019 by the immediate past governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje balkanized the old Kano Emirate.

He called on the reinstated Emir to use his leadership to unite the emirate and the state as a whole.