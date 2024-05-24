BREAKING: Court stops 21 LGAs of Anambra from receiving federal allocations

…orders EFCC to probe usage of LG funds since 2022

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, sitting at Apo, has barred 21 Local Government Areas, LGAs, in Anambra State from receiving allocations from the consolidated revenue funds.

The court, in the ruling that was delivered by Justice Bello Kawo, restrained both the Accountant General of the Federation and the Minister of Finance from remitting funds to the 21 LGAs of Anambra State from the federation account, pending the determination of a suit that was brought before it.

It equally ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe how funds that accrued to the LGAs from March 2022 to April 2024, were deployed and used by the Anambra state government.

The orders followed an exparte application that was filed by a legal practitioner, Mr Chukwuebuka Mmeni.

Cited as 1st to 5th defendants in the suit are; the Accountant General of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, the Attorney General of the Federation, Anambra State Government and the EFCC.

Justice Kawo granted all the prayers that were sought by the Applicant, upon reading through the exparte motion, a nine paragraphs affidavit/annexures, as well as the oral submissions of his counsel, N. O. Okpe who held the brief of Chimezie Enuka.

