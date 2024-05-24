Sanusi reinstated 16th Emir of Kano, turbaned

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has presented a letter of appointment to the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Earlier, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf stated the reason why the Kano State government reinstated HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Governor Yusuf said Sanusi II was victimized in 2019.

Governor Yusuf said the emirate council law 2019 by the immediate past governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje balkanized the old Kano Emirate.

He called on the reinstated Emir to use his leadership to unite the emirate and the state as a whole.