By Cynthia Alo

Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, has called on stakeholders in the manufacturing, importation and regulation of powdered detergent in Nigeria to ensure stringent adherence to the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS ARS 496-2:2018) which prohibits the use of sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP) as raw material for detergent production.

According to the SON this is to ensure a healthier, safer and sustainable environment.

This was part of the resolutions reached at a Stakeholders Forum put together by the SON in Lagos to review the implementation of the Standards and the level of compliance by manufacturers, importers and regulators of the products in the country.

According to SON, based on a nationwide sampling of powdered detergents and laboratory tests the use of STPP as raw material has not abated in Nigeria.

Other resolutions reached at the interactive session include that STPP has been globally confirmed to be non-biodegradable, thus negatively affecting the aquatic environment, human lives and thus prohibited as raw material in the production of powdered detergent.

The interactive session also agreed that the Soap and Detergent sub-sector of MAN should create a platform to constantly educate, sensitize and keep their members informed about regulatory requirements in the subsector.

Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, represented by the Acting Director, Operations, Mr. Dauda Yakubu, drew attention to the enormous business opportunities for the powdered detergent manufacturers in Nigeria in view of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

He, however, posited that only products that meet the requirements of the applicable standards would thrive under AfCFTA, given the ongoing harmonisation of standards across the continent under the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) platform.

Vanguard News Nigeria