The story of in-cinema movie ‘God Calling’

By Ayo Onikoyi

The much anticipated faith-based movie, ‘Good calling’ has begun showing in cinemas around the nation.

Starring a stellar cast of Richard Mofe Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Zainab Balogun, Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu, Eku Edewor, Karibi Fubara, Diana Egwuatu, and others the movie spotlights the heart rending experience of Sade, (Zainab Balogun), a happily married woman, who suffers a major domestic disaster that cost her and her husband, Francis, an astute businessman, their only daughter, Lola, who died in a ghastly fire accident in their home.

The unfortunate occurrence plunges her into a journey of self-discovery, but it affects everyone around her as she completely loses faith in God while holding him responsible for the death of her only child.

Unable to deal with the trauma she suffers after the tragic death of her daughter, Sade attempts suicide, putting her loved ones in despair as they desperately search for her. But she was miraculously rescued by an angel personally sent by God.

After speaking to God in strange phone call, calling her to full time gospel ministry, she is faced with the challenge of convincing her husband to believe her.

Francis finally believes in Sade’s divine call to serve. He gives her his full support despite his father-in-law’s threats. But after a mysterious encounter with God, Sade’s father also believes her and gives his full support.

The movie was jointly produced by Ibukun Awosika, Derin Adeyokunnu, Yomi Jemibewon, Patricia Jemibewon, Ukoni Nwagwu, Chijioke Uwaegbute, Karibi Fubara, ZeeZeelhe-Okuneye Olude, Opeyemi Awoyemi, Dolapo Awosika, Enyi Omeruah and Chioma Omeruah.